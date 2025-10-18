All form fields must have an associated label, so that screen reader users know which field the label is referring to, and so that voice control users can speak the label text to focus the field (e.g., "Click email address" for a field labeled “Email address”). The association also provides a pointer shortcut, making it possible to focus the field by clicking the label.

Wrapping the label around the field is known as implicit association, and it’s a very common pattern: [...]