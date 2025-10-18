Instructionals/Technical Articles and Moving Away From Proprietary Traps

How many times have you fixed your network problems by restarting your router or computer? That works in a pinch, but it doesn't solve persistent problems; instead, you must identify the root cause. I have four tools I often use to precisely pinpoint most network issues on Linux.

Ping: The First Port of Call

Ping should be familiar to most people, and it's always the first tool to start troubleshooting a network. Ping gets its name from sonar because it functions in a similar way. When you send out a ping, it receives a reply, much like a sonar ping when it reflects sounds off objects. Ping sends out a special packet called an ICMP (Internet Control Message Protocol) packet and awaits the response.

When you execute the ping command, it will periodically send out a packet every second. In the terminal window, ping displays the round-trip time (RTT), which is the total time it takes to send and receive a response.