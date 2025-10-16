news
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ Clang bytecode interpreter update
It’s October again, so let me tell you what happened with the clang bytecode interpreter this year. In case this is the first you've encountered this topic: This is a project for a bytecode interpreter in clang to evaluate constant expressions at compile time. This work is already available in all recent clang versions when
-fexperimental-new-constant-interpreteris passed.
Red Hat ☛ How Red Bait has redefined continuous performance testing
Continuous performance testing (CPT) is a critical aspect of modern software development, especially considering the mission-critical applications and diverse infrastructure on which Red Hat OpenShift can run. In this article, we will discuss the importance of continuous performance testing, the challenges the OpenShift Performance and Scale Team discovered, and how shifting-left has increased our team velocity.
Red Hat Official ☛ Measure impact and unlock greater value with Red Hat Ansible Automation Dashboard
Automation dashboard delivers real-time, actionable insights to help guide your day-to-day operations. You gain greater visibility across the entire automation footprint, both direct and indirect nodes, helping identify over-utilization and under-utilization of your Ansible Automation Platform subscriptions.
Red Hat Official ☛ From bottleneck to breakthrough: How Citizens Bank modernized integration with Red Hat OpenShift
The main issue stemmed from communication difficulties between the 2 essential systems they relied on for their tasks. On one side, there was the modern, agile Salesforce platform, the bank's system for point of sale. On the other, the Black Knight system, a business-critical, legacy application that handled all loan processing and governance. The 2 systems couldn't talk to each other, and with millions of records to process, the bank was facing a scalability crisis.
Red Hat Official ☛ Automation unlocks 5G's full potential: One New Zealand's journey [Ed: Buzzwords and hype left, right, and centre]
Traditional manual processes simply cannot keep pace with the dynamic demands of modern networks. As network functions become increasingly containerized and cloud-native, the need for agile, consistent, and secure operations across hybrid and multicloud environments increases exponentially. Service providers want to invest in innovation to efficiently grow revenue, and automation is key to lowering costs and accelerating time to value on the journey to autonomous networks. Data and AI also deliver value across business and network aspects of telcos to mitigate risk, lower operational costs, and optimize resources.
Red Hat Official ☛ Open source and AI-assisted development: navigating the legal issues [Ed: IBM Red Hat is promoting slop and plagiarism]
This isn’t a comprehensive overview of every legal issue connected to AI. We aren’t addressing, for example, customer concerns about compliance with AI regulations or liability issues relating to contracts for AI-powered products. Instead, we’re focusing on issues that are being actively debated inside open source communities.