GNOME: A GNOME Foundation Update, This Week in GNOME, and Sam Thursfield's Status Update
GNOME ☛ Allan Day: GNOME Foundation Update, 2025-10-17
It’s the end of the working week, the weekend is calling, and it’s time for another weekly GNOME Foundation update. As always, there’s plenty going on at the GNOME Foundation, and this post just covers the highlights that are easy to share. Let’s get started.
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #221 Virus Season
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 10 to October 17.
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 17/10/2025
Greetings readers. I’m writing to you from a hotel room in Manchester which I’m currently sharing with a variant of COVID 19. We are listening to disco funk music.
This virus prevents me from working or socializing, but I at least I have time to do some cyber-janitorial tasks like updating my “dotfiles” (which holds configuration for all the programs i use on Linux, stored in Git… for those who aren’t yet converts).
I also caught up with some big upcoming changes in the GNOME 50 release cycle — more on that below.