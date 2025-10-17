news
Web Browsers and Feed Reader
Leon Mika ☛ State of the Feed Reader
After posting about how I zeroed out my feed reader (which, I will conceded, was largely a result of making things that didn’t interest me as “read”) I was asked how many feeds I actually subscribe to: [...]
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Windows 10 updates are ending. Here’s what it means for Firefox users. [Ed: "Firefox will continue to support Windows 10" and will not recommend GNU/Linux?]
This week Microsoft released the final free monthly update to Windows 10. While this marks the end of support from Microsoft, Firefox will continue to support Windows 10 for the foreseeable future.
Tor ☛ New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 15.0a4 | The Tor Project
If all goes as planned, this will be our last alpha release in the 15.0 series before it is promoted to stable in the last week of October. Next week we will be focusing primarily on QA and ensuring all the various features and scenarios supported in Tor Browser still work as expected. This QA work will be tracked in the following gitlab issues: [...]
