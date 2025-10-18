original
Waddle the Waddle
Our mascot and site logo has always been a bird (flightless bird). I still get some flashbacks of what happened yesterday (some blood, but necessary treatment for a bird in pain/peril). I hope the littering would just stop.
This coming week should be calm and pleasant, there's no holiday to slow down the flow of news. We've been seeing an uptick in GNU/Linux coverage, partly due to Vista 10 having its plug pulled.
GNU/Linux should be expected to become even more mainstream. We stand to gain from that as a GNU/Linux site with a long tradition. █