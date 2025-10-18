Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include Bluetooth ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid) support, MIDI 2.0 clip support to the tools, better support for explicit sync, a new timer-queue helper to schedule timeouts, a Dolby Surround and Dolby Pro Logic II example filter config, and support for Razer BlackShark v3.

GNOME 49.1 improves the accessibility of the screenshot UI, improves Hindi Bolnagri input for the on-screen keyboard, improves accessibility icons on the login screen, unifies warning styling in dialogs, updates the keyboard indicator on modifier-only layout switches, and improves multi-touch handling on X11.

Calibre 8.13 is a small update that only improves library export on Linux distros that mount /tmp in RAM by no longer using the /tmp directory when dealing with a large Full-Text Search (FTS) database, and improves virtual libraries by allowing users to define their search expressions more comfortably in a multi-line edit box.

Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.

original

Waddle the Waddle

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2025,

updated Oct 18, 2025



Our mascot and site logo has always been a bird (flightless bird). I still get some flashbacks of what happened yesterday (some blood, but necessary treatment for a bird in pain/peril). I hope the littering would just stop.

This coming week should be calm and pleasant, there's no holiday to slow down the flow of news. We've been seeing an uptick in GNU/Linux coverage, partly due to Vista 10 having its plug pulled.

GNU/Linux should be expected to become even more mainstream. We stand to gain from that as a GNU/Linux site with a long tradition. █