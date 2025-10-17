Upbeat Technology has announced the UP201 and UP301 family of RISC-V microcontrollers developed in collaboration with SiFive. The devices are intended for applications such as always-on IoT, wearables, drones, and sensor-based systems.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include Bluetooth ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid) support, MIDI 2.0 clip support to the tools, better support for explicit sync, a new timer-queue helper to schedule timeouts, a Dolby Surround and Dolby Pro Logic II example filter config, and support for Razer BlackShark v3.

GNOME 49.1 improves the accessibility of the screenshot UI, improves Hindi Bolnagri input for the on-screen keyboard, improves accessibility icons on the login screen, unifies warning styling in dialogs, updates the keyboard indicator on modifier-only layout switches, and improves multi-touch handling on X11.

Open Source, Not Vendor Lock-in: Why India Must Stand by FOSS

Proprietary software, on the other hand, operates on security by obscurity, users must trust the vendor blindly, without knowing what’s running under the hood. If a flaw exists, only the vendor can detect, admit, and patch it, often on their own timeline. History is filled with examples of major data breaches in closed- source systems that went undetected for months or even years.

Ironically, by abandoning open systems in the name of “security,” we may actually be making our digital infrastructure less secure.

Kerala’s Example: The Power of Open Source

Kerala stands as a living example of how FOSS can be effectively integrated into public systems. From the early 2000s, Kerala became the first Indian state to mandate the use of open- source software in its schools through the IT@School (now KITE) initiative.

This transformation did not happen by accident. It was the vision and political will of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) governments, especially under E K Nayanar and later V S Achuthanandan, that laid the foundation for this movement.

