Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

GNOME 49.1 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

GNOME 49.1 improves the accessibility of the screenshot UI, improves Hindi Bolnagri input for the on-screen keyboard, improves accessibility icons on the login screen, unifies warning styling in dialogs, updates the keyboard indicator on modifier-only layout switches, and improves multi-touch handling on X11.

PipeWire 1.6 Promises Bluetooth Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid Support

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include Bluetooth ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid) support, MIDI 2.0 clip support to the tools, better support for explicit sync, a new timer-queue helper to schedule timeouts, a Dolby Surround and Dolby Pro Logic II example filter config, and support for Razer BlackShark v3.

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 15.0a4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.9

This is a minor update fixing a bug with our Year End Campaign takeover on Tor Browser Android.

LinuxGizmos.com

Upbeat and SiFive Launch Ultra-Low Power RISC-V MCU with AI Acceleration

Upbeat Technology has announced the UP201 and UP301 family of RISC-V microcontrollers developed in collaboration with SiFive. The devices are intended for applications such as always-on IoT, wearables, drones, and sensor-based systems.

news

Open Source, Not Vendor Lock-in: Why India Must Stand by FOSS

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2025

Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan with Dr Richard Stallman, founder of the global free software movement

Proprietary software, on the other hand, operates on security by obscurity, users must trust the vendor blindly, without knowing what’s running under the hood. If a flaw exists, only the vendor can detect, admit, and patch it, often on their own timeline. History is filled with examples of major data breaches in closed- source systems that went undetected for months or even years.

Ironically, by abandoning open systems in the name of “security,” we may actually be making our digital infrastructure less secure.

Kerala’s Example: The Power of Open Source

Kerala stands as a living example of how FOSS can be effectively integrated into public systems. From the early 2000s, Kerala became the first Indian state to mandate the use of open- source software in its schools through the IT@School (now KITE) initiative.

This transformation did not happen by accident. It was the vision and political will of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) governments, especially under E K Nayanar and later V S Achuthanandan, that laid the foundation for this movement.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

NordVPN Outsources Code to Microsoft (Proprietary)
NordVPN news
German state replaces Microsoft Exchange and Outlook with open-source email
The state, in concert with open-source vendors such as Nextcloud, has been replacing all proprietary systems with open-source software. Last year, for example, the government began rolling out LibreOffice as the default office suite to replace Microsoft Office
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.3, Linux 6.12.53, Linux 6.6.112, and Linux 6.1.156
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.3 kernel
Security Misinformation: Blaming the Failings of 'Secure' Boot (Kill Switch) on "Linux" and "Framework"
FUD pattern
Zorin OS 18 is here – This is an excellent Linux distro to leave Windows 10 behind
Today marks the end of Microsoft support for Windows 10 in most places around the world
How to Upgrade LMDE 6 to LMDE 7
In this tutorial, I will show you how to upgrade your existing LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” installations to the latest LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 “Gigi” release.
LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 Is Now Available for Download
The long-anticipated LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 release is now available for download based on the Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.
FSF announces Librephone project
Free Software Foundation press release
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Open Source, Not Vendor Lock-in: Why India Must Stand by FOSS
The recent news in The Hindu that government email systems have migrated from open -source, government- hosted platforms to the proprietary Zoho Mail has reignited an important debate about software freedom and digital sovereignty in India
GNU/Linux and Free Software Catch-up
Leftovers from the past week or so
Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux and Free Software
From the past week
GNOME 49.1 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 49.1 as the first point release to the latest GNOME 49 “Brescia” desktop environment series with various bug fixes and improvements.
Intel's Upcoming GPUs on Linux
Some Linux hardware updates
Portable Games: Valve's Steam Deck Sleep Mode and Factorio Running On Mobile
Gaming and GNU/Linux
Jack Wallen on Applications: YaCy, QuickDAV, and nmap
3 new articles from Wallen
Escaping Microsoft and Vista 10 (to Commodore and Kubuntu)
3 new articles
PipeWire 1.6 Nears Stable Release with Massive Internal Refactoring
The PipeWire 1.6 Linux multimedia framework is coming soon
5 reasons why Linux beginners should be using Flatpak
On Windows, applications are most commonly installed through executables downloaded from the Internet, but on Linux
ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.1 Introduces Powerful PDF Redaction, New Annotations
ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.1 delivers 4× faster spreadsheet formulas and advanced tools for PDF redaction and editing
Raspberry Pi OS, LMDE, Peppermint OS join the Debian 13 club
Downstream Linux projects line up behind the latest release
Proprietary Software in 'Open' Clothing
Proprietary but sold to us
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux links
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
PipeWire 1.6 Promises Bluetooth Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid Support
PipeWire 1.6 has entered development for this open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux, promising major new features and enhancements.
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Security Leftovers
patches and more
TeaLinuxOS – Linux distribution based on Arch
TeaLinuxOS is an Indonesian Linux distribution based on Arch Linux
HackerOS – Debian-based operating system
HackerOS is based on Debian Testing distribution
Building Android apps with native code using Meson
Building code for Android with Meson has long been possible
Scale up stubborn programs in Linux with xpra and run_scaled
I hope you like this tutorial
GNU/Linux Leftovers
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Tor Browser 14.5.9, Mozilla, and Firefox
some FF-related news
Mobile Systems: Mobian 13.0 released, GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal
mobile platforms in the news
Open Hardware/Modding: SiFive, BlinkHAT, and More
Hardware hacking
Red Hat Leftovers
from redhat.com
today's howtos
idroot and more
Happy Birthday to KDE
KDE news
Games: GZDoom, Tiny Auto Knights, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
"The year of Linux" and 5 reasons you should ditch Windows for Linux today
a pair of related articles
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
some more leftovers
Games: Steam on Linux and Godot Showcase
some gaming leftovers
Secure Boot bypass risk threatens nearly 200,000 Linux Framework laptops
Around 200,000 Linux computer systems from American computer maker Framework were shipped with signed UEFI shell components that could be exploited to bypass Secure Boot protections
Kernel and OS Core News: Linux and Beyond
some low-level code
Ubuntu and Derivatives: FunOS 25.10, ROS, and More
Ubuntu and more
Firefox 144 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 144 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on October 14th, 2025.
Zorin OS 18 Officially Released, Specifically Tailored for Windows 10 Expats
The Zorin OS team announced the general availability of the Zorin OS 18 release, a major update to this Ubuntu-based distribution for Linux newcomers, specifically tailored for Windows 10 expats.
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux, as usual
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news and more
Distributions and Operating Systems: ReactOS, EasyOS, and HaikuOS
3 updates from 3 OSes
Mozilla: Firefox Developer Experience and Firefox VPN
Some Mozilla leftovers
Free, Libre Education and Events
for learning FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
the cost of Windows and some patches anew
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
from Red Hat's universe
today's howtos
idroot and more
Debian: Freexian Report, Peppermint OS Release, Zorin OS, and Release of Tails 7.1
Debian news compressed
Silicon Tanks: Richard Stallman, father of copyleft
The last straw for Stallman was a faulty printer he used in the lab. When he requested the machine’s source code to upgrade it, he was refused
Reasons to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: In Summary [original]
Last in series of posts
IBM Red Hat Having a Slop Festival/"AI" Fest
RedHat.com all buzzwords
Reason #7 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Science and Technology [original]
Part of a short series of posts
Reason #6 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Community [original]
Part of a short series of posts
Reason #5 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Privacy and Confidentiality [original]
Part of a short series of posts
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Windows TCO Leftovers
the high cost of Windows, in the news
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Linux Matters
2 new episodes
Open Hardware: LattePanda, Raspberry Pi, Forlinx
Hardware leftovers
The Copyright That Wasn't?
Licensing / Legal analysis by Jason Self
Reason #4 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Cost Savings [original]
Part of a short series of posts
Full Chronological Index for Tux Machines Now Available [original]
At the moment there are two versions (for two protocols) of the Chronological Index
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Boards and Qualcomm Acquisition of Arduino
4 stories for now
Games: BattleBit Remastered, Shadows of the Afterland, and More
Latest from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
AOC unveils huge 42-inch OLED monitor with 144Hz and Android
GStreamer 1.26.7 Improves Support for the NVIDIA Jetson AV1 Encoder
The GStreamer project released GStreamer 1.26.7 today as the seventh maintenance update to the latest GStreamer 1.26 series of this popular and powerful open-source, free, and cross-platform multimedia framework.
Mozilla Thunderbird 144 Updates the Flatpak Runtime to Freedesktop SDK 24.08
The Mozilla Thunderbird 144 open-source email, news, chat, and calendar client has been released today as part of the Mozilla Firefox 144 web browser release, bringing various changes and plenty of bug fixes.
Tails 7.1 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Tor Browser 14.5.8 and Tor 0.4.8.19
Tails 7.1 has been released today as the first minor update in the Tails 7.x series of this portable Linux OS based on the Debian GNU/Linux operating system that protects users against surveillance and censorship.
Reason #3 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Software Freedom [original]
Part of a short series of posts
TUXEDO Computers Unveil Intel-Powered InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen10 Linux Laptop
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the Intel variant of their InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen10 premium business Linux ultrabook.
I made my old Windows laptop fast again with this lightweight OS
Thankfully, there are a good number of lightweight OSes that can make any slow PC fast
4 things that make your transition from Windows to Linux easier
That's not to say my move from Windows to Linux was particularly smooth
This is the Linux distro you should use after Windows 10 support ends today
I wanted to share what I believe is the best Linux distribution for Windows escapees
Reason #2 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Secure and Stable by Design [original]
Part of a short series of posts
Reason #1 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Security [original]
Part of a short series of posts
I tried a Linux distro that promises free, built-in AI - and things got weird
Gnoppix is for those who are into AI and want to try Linux
FSearch is like Everything, but for Linux — and it's amazing
If you have a Windows PC, you know how slow file searches can be
ADLINK OSM-IMX95 – An NXP i.MX 95 OSM Type-L system-on-module for IoT and industrial applications
AAEON provides support for Yocto Linux BSP and Android, the latter by project. Extended BSP support using Foundries
Radxa Orion O6N – A smaller, cheaper 12-core Armv9 Nano-ITX SBC based on CIX P1 (CD8160) SoC
Radxa lists support for Debian/Ubuntu Linux distributions, full UEFI support via EDKII, and BSP and SDK available
End of 10. Ten reasons to switch from Windows to Linux on your desktop
If you’re tired of struggling with your operating system instead of getting work done
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
TROMjaro – Manjaro-based Linux distribution
TROMjaro is a spin of the Manjaro distribution with some minor tweaks and additions
Amazon's Linux-based 'Vega OS' and Old FUD Recycled in 'Make Use Of' (Valnet)
3 new articles
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.2, Linux 6.16.12, Linux 6.12.52, and Linux 6.6.111
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.2 kernel.
PureOS Crimson Development Report: September 2025
Welcome back! In our August update, we mentioned that PureOS Crimson alpha images are released
Forlinx OK153-S SBC Combines Cortex-A7 and RISC-V Cores for Real-Time I/O Interfaces
Forlinx states that they will provide support based on Linux kernel 5.10
Immutable Linux delivers serious security - here are your 5 best options
These are my favorite immutable Linux distros
End of Vista 10, Ascent of GNU/Linux on Laptops/Desktops [original]
Microsoft is 'killing' Vista 10, it's the 'end' of the only version (other than Vista 11) that gets security patches
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles