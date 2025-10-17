Upbeat Technology has announced the UP201 and UP301 family of RISC-V microcontrollers developed in collaboration with SiFive. The devices are intended for applications such as always-on IoT, wearables, drones, and sensor-based systems.

This is a minor update fixing a bug with our Year End Campaign takeover on Tor Browser Android.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include Bluetooth ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid) support, MIDI 2.0 clip support to the tools, better support for explicit sync, a new timer-queue helper to schedule timeouts, a Dolby Surround and Dolby Pro Logic II example filter config, and support for Razer BlackShark v3.

GNOME 49.1 improves the accessibility of the screenshot UI, improves Hindi Bolnagri input for the on-screen keyboard, improves accessibility icons on the login screen, unifies warning styling in dialogs, updates the keyboard indicator on modifier-only layout switches, and improves multi-touch handling on X11.

Interest in GNU/Linux as Desktop/Laptop Platform Has Grown

So far this week (since Monday) we've added about 40 pages a day. There has been a lot of press coverage about GNU/Linux lately, not counting LLM slop, probably because interest in GNU/Linux grows and many people look for a route out of Vista 10.

A brand new distro allegedly had "a bonkers ~150,000 ISO installs" (or downloads). So imagine how much for the more "mainstream" ones.

It seems certain GNU/Linux will grow in popularity over time. Even without the factor of Vista 10 "dying". █