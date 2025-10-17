original
Interest in GNU/Linux as Desktop/Laptop Platform Has Grown
So far this week (since Monday) we've added about 40 pages a day. There has been a lot of press coverage about GNU/Linux lately, not counting LLM slop, probably because interest in GNU/Linux grows and many people look for a route out of Vista 10.
A brand new distro allegedly had "a bonkers ~150,000 ISO installs" (or downloads). So imagine how much for the more "mainstream" ones.
It seems certain GNU/Linux will grow in popularity over time. Even without the factor of Vista 10 "dying". █