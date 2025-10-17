RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and Fairphone

The function of an LED is to emit light when the device is forward biased within its operating range, and it’s known by most people that an LED can also operate as a photodiode. Perhaps some readers are also aware that a reverse biased LED also has a significant capacitance, to the extent that they can be used in some RF circuits in the place of a varicap diode. But how do those two unintentional properties of an LED collide? As it turns out, an LED can also behave as a light dependent capacitor. [Bornach] has done just that, and created a light dependent sawtooth oscillator.