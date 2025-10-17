news
RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and Fairphone
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
CNX Software ☛ Google’s open-source, RISC-V-based Coral NPU is integrated into Synaptics SL2610 Edge Hey Hi (AI) SoCs
Google has very recently introduced Coral NPU full-stack, open-source RISC-V-based platform for always-on Hey Hi (AI) on low-power edge devices and wearables. The first chip to integrate the Coral NPU is the upcoming Synaptics Astra SL2610 family. Surveillance Giant Google Coral NPU The Coral NPU aims to address the software fragmentation on entry-level Hey Hi (AI) accelerators that makes them difficult to program. By releasing an open-source NPU and associated source code, Surveillance Giant Google hopes its design will be adopted by silicon vendors, reduce software fragmentation over time, and help machine learning (ML) developers bring products to market faster.
-
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi-like Allwinner A527/T527 industrial SBC features dual camera support and Hey Hi (AI) acceleration
EBYTE has recently released an Allwinner A527/T527-based Raspberry Pi-like industrial SBC with dual camera and Hey Hi (AI) features, with a design very similar to the Walnut Pi 2B, and to a lesser extent, the Orange Pi 4A. It is designed for embedded, IoT, and smart commercial applications. The board supports up to 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB eMMC storage, and MicroSD card expansion. Display options include HDMI 2.0 and a 4-lane MIPI DSI interface enabling dual 4K output, while two 4-lane MIPI CSI connectors allow simultaneous camera inputs.
-
Arduino ☛ Arduino Hey Hi (AI) Assistant vs. ChatGPT: Which one should you use for your projects?
If you’ve been turning to Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot to write your Arduino code, you may actually be missing out on a tool designed just for you: the Arduino Hey Hi (AI) Assistant, built directly into Arduino Cloud.
-
Hackaday ☛ 2025 Component Abuse Challenge: An LED As A Light Dependent Capacitor
The function of an LED is to emit light when the device is forward biased within its operating range, and it’s known by most people that an LED can also operate as a photodiode. Perhaps some readers are also aware that a reverse biased LED also has a significant capacitance, to the extent that they can be used in some RF circuits in the place of a varicap diode. But how do those two unintentional properties of an LED collide? As it turns out, an LED can also behave as a light dependent capacitor. [Bornach] has done just that, and created a light dependent sawtooth oscillator.
-
-
Mobile Systems/Fairphone
-
Let’s talk about Fairphone’s work in the Congo.
There has been a lot of social control media buzz over the last few weeks on a myriad of issues related to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), from child labor issues to conflict minerals. Along the way, Fairphone has been getting tagged in a bunch of posts as well.
-
Repairing the Fairphone (Gen. 6)
With International Repair Day right around the corner, we figured now is the perfect time to showcase just how easy it is to swap out parts on the new Fairphone (Gen. 6).
-