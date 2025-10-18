original
BSDs and GNU/Linux: Not a Licensing Conflict
Earlier this month Richard Stallman explained to a very large audience in Sweden (almost 700 people present) the difference between BSD and GPL-like licences. Around the same time he also gave this interview in French. In it, Stallman said: "The words you used implied that Apple had taken over FreeBSD and made it proprietary. But that's not the case. Apple created its own proprietary version, but it didn't convert FreeBSD into a proprietary project." (Automated translation)
Stallman does not attack the BSDs or the BSD licence/s. Instead he explains the limitations of it, or the risk of it being used to build proprietary software, which in turn takes freedom away.
The BSD people aren't "bashing" Stallman all that much, more so in recent years. Maybe they recognise him as more of an ally than a foe. Moreover, as most GNU/Linux distro contain BSD stuff like OpenSSH it would be wrong to assume GNU/Linux "hurts" BSDs. It helps make them more mainstream. █