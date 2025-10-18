Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.

BSDs and GNU/Linux: Not a Licensing Conflict

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2025,

updated Oct 18, 2025



Earlier this month Richard Stallman explained to a very large audience in Sweden (almost 700 people present) the difference between BSD and GPL-like licences. Around the same time he also gave this interview in French. In it, Stallman said: "The words you used implied that Apple had taken over FreeBSD and made it proprietary. But that's not the case. Apple created its own proprietary version, but it didn't convert FreeBSD into a proprietary project." (Automated translation)

Stallman does not attack the BSDs or the BSD licence/s. Instead he explains the limitations of it, or the risk of it being used to build proprietary software, which in turn takes freedom away.

The BSD people aren't "bashing" Stallman all that much, more so in recent years. Maybe they recognise him as more of an ally than a foe. Moreover, as most GNU/Linux distro contain BSD stuff like OpenSSH it would be wrong to assume GNU/Linux "hurts" BSDs. It helps make them more mainstream. █