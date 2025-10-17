GNU/Linux Leftovers

The direct experience I was having with tooltips was that being in a situation where Emacs might want to show a GUI tooltip would cause Emacs to stop responding to my keystrokes for a while. If the tooltip was posted and visible it would stay visible, but the stall could happen without that. However, it doesn't seem to be tooltips as such that cause this problem, because even with tooltips disabled as far as I can tell (and certainly not appearing), the cursor and my interaction with Emacs can get 'stuck' in places where there's mouse actions available.