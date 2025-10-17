news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Graphics Stack
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 25.2.5 released with major bug fix for Intel graphics on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Mesa 25.2.5 would normally be just another small point-release bug fix, but in this case it's a little extra special for Intel GPU owners on Linux.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
University of Toronto ☛ The strange case of 'mouse action traps' in GNU Emacs with (slower) remote X
The direct experience I was having with tooltips was that being in a situation where Emacs might want to show a GUI tooltip would cause Emacs to stop responding to my keystrokes for a while. If the tooltip was posted and visible it would stay visible, but the stall could happen without that. However, it doesn't seem to be tooltips as such that cause this problem, because even with tooltips disabled as far as I can tell (and certainly not appearing), the cursor and my interaction with Emacs can get 'stuck' in places where there's mouse actions available.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Debian Family
The Register UK ☛ Raspberry Pi OS, LMDE, and Peppermint OS move to Debian 13
A month after Debian 13.1's release, some of the more visible downstream forks, including Raspberry Pi OS, have decided it's time to incorporate the latest version of the main OS into their builds.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu Cinnamon 25.10 “Questing Quokka” Released!
I am proud to announce the latest release of Ubuntu Cinnamon, 25.10 “Questing Quokka!”
Whether you are setting up a new, fresh installation, or you are upgrading from 25.04 (updates will be enabled in a few days), this release comes with the latest features. You can download the images here, from the Ubuntu CD Image mirror.
