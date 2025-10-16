news
Tor Browser 14.5.9, Mozilla, and Firefox
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.9 | The Tor Project
This is a minor update fixing a bug with our Year End Campaign takeover on Tor Browser Android.
Mozilla ☛ Fox Recap: A student-built tool that analyzes your browsing habits
What would your browser history say about you? Whether you were getting things done this week or just collecting tabs, a new Firefox extension helps you reflect on your digital habits.
Mozilla ☛ The social media director who helps make Merriam-Webster go viral
Here at Mozilla, we are the first to admit the internet isn’t perfect, but we know the internet is pretty darn magical. The internet opens up doors and opportunities, allows for human connection, and lets everyone find where they belong — their corners of the internet. We all have an internet story worth sharing. In My Corner Of The Internet, we talk with people about the online spaces they can’t get enough of, the sites and forums that shaped them, and how they would design their own corner of the web.