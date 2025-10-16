TeaLinuxOS – Linux distribution based on Arch

TeaLinuxOS is an Indonesian Linux distribution based on Arch Linux. It is crafted with a strong focus on programming and development, providing a clean and efficient environment for developers.

Earlier versions of TeaLinuxOS used Calamares as its default installer, known for its ease of use and graphical interface. As the project evolved to adopt the Arch base, the installation method was refined to embrace more flexibility and user control — aligning with Arch’s minimalist and DIY philosophy.

TeaLinuxOS carries the philosophy: “Nikmatnya Sebuah Racikan”, which roughly translates to “The Delight of a Well-Crafted Blend”. Just like a cup of tea made from carefully chosen ingredients, TeaLinuxOS blends the stability and power of Arch Linux with thoughtfully selected development tools, aiming to deliver a system that is not only powerful but also pleasant and inspiring to use.