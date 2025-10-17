Upbeat Technology has announced the UP201 and UP301 family of RISC-V microcontrollers developed in collaboration with SiFive. The devices are intended for applications such as always-on IoT, wearables, drones, and sensor-based systems.

Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.

This is a minor update fixing a bug with our Year End Campaign takeover on Tor Browser Android.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include Bluetooth ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid) support, MIDI 2.0 clip support to the tools, better support for explicit sync, a new timer-queue helper to schedule timeouts, a Dolby Surround and Dolby Pro Logic II example filter config, and support for Razer BlackShark v3.

GNOME 49.1 improves the accessibility of the screenshot UI, improves Hindi Bolnagri input for the on-screen keyboard, improves accessibility icons on the login screen, unifies warning styling in dialogs, updates the keyboard indicator on modifier-only layout switches, and improves multi-touch handling on X11.

original

Bird Rescue

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2025,

updated Oct 17, 2025



Stop Littering, You're Killing Animals

Older: Helping the Pigeon

So we rescued another bird today (almost 2, we could not catch one of them that also needed help). Maybe it's becoming a hobby, but it's actually rather sad because humans cause that. Loitering or littering...

It's so bad that today there was some blood because the object was already deep inside the skin, but we cleaned up whatever was possible to clean (it was eating into the flesh; hopefully the immune system will do the rest and seal the wound).

We'll planning to have a better medical kit next time, just in case a bird needs treatment.

Littering isn't just an eyesore, it's a real threat. Don't litter. █