Bird Rescue
Stop Littering, You're Killing Animals
So we rescued another bird today (almost 2, we could not catch one of them that also needed help). Maybe it's becoming a hobby, but it's actually rather sad because humans cause that. Loitering or littering...
It's so bad that today there was some blood because the object was already deep inside the skin, but we cleaned up whatever was possible to clean (it was eating into the flesh; hopefully the immune system will do the rest and seal the wound).
We'll planning to have a better medical kit next time, just in case a bird needs treatment.
Littering isn't just an eyesore, it's a real threat. Don't litter. █