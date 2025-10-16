After installing, launch Mending Wall and enable one or both of the features Mend Themes and Tidy Menus. Both are recommended. Once enabled, it will start doing its work, and you can log in to a second desktop environment.

If you have already logged in to a second desktop environment before running Mending Wall, so that your themes may be broken already, you will need to fix your themes manually through the settings of your desktop environment, but can enable Mending Wall to preserve those settings going forward.

This is free and open source software.