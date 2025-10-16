news
Free and Open Source Software
-
mandown - comic downloader - LinuxLinks
Mandown is a comic downloader and a CBZ, EPUB, MOBI, and/or PDF converter.
It also supports image post-processing to make them more readable on certain devices similarly to Kindle Comic Converter.
This is free and open source software.
YAFI - Yet Another Framework Interface - LinuxLinks
YAFI is another GUI for the Framework Laptop Embedded Controller. It is written in Python with a GTK4 Adwaita theme, and uses the CrOS_EC_Python library to communicate with the EC.
It has support for fan control, temperature monitoring, LED control, and battery limiting.
This is free and open source software running under Linux and Windows.
kotatsu-dl - cli manga downloader - LinuxLinks
kotatsu-dl is an easy-to-use cross-platform manga downloader with a lot of manga sources supported.
Mending Wall - fixes common problems when using more than one desktop environment - LinuxLinks
After installing, launch Mending Wall and enable one or both of the features Mend Themes and Tidy Menus. Both are recommended. Once enabled, it will start doing its work, and you can log in to a second desktop environment.
If you have already logged in to a second desktop environment before running Mending Wall, so that your themes may be broken already, you will need to fix your themes manually through the settings of your desktop environment, but can enable Mending Wall to preserve those settings going forward.
This is free and open source software.
oval - CLI for (O)penAPI Specification document (val)idation - LinuxLinks
oval is an OpenAPI Specification (OAS) document validator that was built to replace the CLI provided by swagger-tools.
oval is built on top of sway, the successor to the API portion of swagger-tools, which provides extremely thorough OAS validation.
This is free and open source software.
Survey of Image Upscaling Tools on the ASRock Industrial NUC BOX-255H - LinuxLinks
The plugin has limited functionality. Linux has lots of other software with upscaling functionality, some of which offers a wider range of features than the GIMP AI plugin.
This article summarises my findings using Ubuntu 25.04. There is bound to be other open source upscaling software is available. Drop a comment below and I can expand on this survey.
None of the software below supports the Intel NPU.
KMix - sound mixer - LinuxLinks
KMix is an application that allows you to change the volume of your sound card.
KMix is developed primarily under Linux, which supports OSS3 in the kernel as standard but normally uses either ALSA or PulseAudio.
This is free and open source software.