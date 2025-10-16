news
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 851: Buckets Of Money
This week Jonathan talks to James Cole about Firefly III, the personal finance manager! This one itches James’ own itch, but brings great visualization and management tools for your personal finances!
Reset Your Debian 13 Root Password: Safe Methods & Video Tutorial
Lost your root password on Debian 13 (Trixie)? No need to be worried, we can easily recover the root password unless the file system is not encrypted.
Applications
-
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Mousam
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Mousam
What is Mousam?
Instructionals/Technical
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
Gedit Technology blog: Mid-October News
gedit text editor, mid-October edition! (Some sections are a bit technical).
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Commodore needles Abusive Monopolist Microsoft over end of backdoored Windows 10, tries to lure disgruntled users to its Linux-based OS Vision 3.0 — 'Microsoft may be leaving you behind. We Won't.'
Hesitating about the move to backdoored Windows 11? Part of you wants to upgrade to Commodore OS Vision 3.0.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
LinuxConfig ☛ Ubuntu 26.04: Release Date and New Features in Resolute Raccoon [Ed: Might contain LLM slop]
LinuxConfig ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 Download
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ $4 Shrike-lite FPGA board combines 1120 LUTs Renesas ForgeFPGA with Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU
Shrike-lite is an ultra-cheap FPGA board based on a 1120 LUTs Renesas ForgeFPGA device (SLG47910V) and also equipped with a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller. The board also features a USB-C port for power and programming, two 18-pin headers and a 12-pin PMOD-compatible header for I/Os, as well as Boot and Reset buttons, but not much else since it’s designed as a minimal development board.
CNX Software ☛ Orange Pi 6 Plus – CIX P1 SBC offers up to 64GB LPDDR5 memory, 45 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) performance
We wrote about the Orion O6N Nano-ITX SBC yesterday, mentioning that the Orange Pi 6 Plus was in the works. The good news is that the CIX P1 (CD8180/CD8180) single board from Orange Pi is now available on AliExpress for $223.90 with 16GB RAM and $268.89 with 32GB RAM, including a heatsink with fan, and a 100W USB-C port adapter. It’s the smallest CIX P1 board we’ve covered so far, but it still packs of lot of features including up to 64GB LPDDR5, two M.2 Key-M sockets for storage and/or Hey Hi (AI) accelerators, one M.2 Key-E socket for WiFi and Bluetooth, dual 5GbE networking, five displays interfaces via HDMI, DP, USB-C, and eDP, two 4-lane camera interfaces, and more.
