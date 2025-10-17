news
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, David A. Wheeler at 'What’s in the SOSS?'
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 633: Magical Systems Thinking
ZFS Features, Roadmap, and Innovations, Magical systems thinking, How VMware’s Debt-Fueled Acquisition Is Killing Open Source, OpenSSH 10.1 Released, KDE Plasma 6 Wayland on FreeBSD, Unix Co-Creator Brian Kernighan on Rust, Distros and NixOS, Balkanization of the Internet, GhostBSD 25.02 adds 'Gershwin' desktop for a Mac-like twist, and more
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #42 – S2E19 New Education Course: Secure AI/ML-Driven Software Development (LFEL1012) with David A. Wheeler