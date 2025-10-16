news
NordVPN Outsources Code to Microsoft (Proprietary)
OMG Ubuntu
The NordVPN GNU/Linux app added a GUI earlier this year, and today the company behind the privacy tool has made that front-end open source. Since adding a graphical way to use and configure its private virtual network and related privacy tools on on Linux, the number of daily GNU/Linux devices using NordVPN has reportedly grown “by more than 70%”, the company says. Now, in an effort to ‘build on that momentum’, it’s decided to open-source the GNU/Linux GUI. The code is hosted on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub, which offers build instructions and contribution guidelines.
TechRadar
NordVPN has taken another step toward transparency by open-sourcing its Linux graphical user interface (GUI) app.
This means that everyone can now view the code and find new ways to build upon it and customize it.
The code is already public on GitHub. This refers to the entire codebase for NordVPN's graphical application, along with build instructions.