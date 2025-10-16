Building Android apps with native code using Meson

news

Building code for Android with Meson has long been possible, but a bit hacky and not particularly well documented. Recently some new features have landed in Meson main, which make the experience quite a bit nicer. To demonstrate, I have updated the Platypus sample project to build and run on Android. The project itself aims demonstrate how you'd build a GUI application with shared native code on multiple platforms using native widget toolkits on each of them. Currently it supports GTK, Win32, Cocoa, WASM and Android. In addition to building the code it also generates native packages and installers.

It would be nice if you could build full Android applications with just a toolchain directly from the command line. As you start looking into how Android builds work you realize that this is not really the way to go if you want to preserve your sanity. Google has tied app building very tightly into Android Studio. Thus the simple way is to build the native code with Meson, Java/Kotlin code with Android Studio and then merge the two together.