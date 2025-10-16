news
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Graphics Stack
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
TuMFatig ☛ Check your IP infos using nginx
There are a few times when I want to check which public IP I am browsing from… I used to use the WhatsMyIP sites but the Internet being what it is these days, I switched to using my SearXNG which has the IP plugin enabled.
Still, there are times I need to get my IP from a script and want a dead simple option for this. So I switched to using nginx and GeoLite2.
-
Gunnar Wolf ☛ Gunnar Wolf: Can a server be just too stable?
One of my servers at work leads a very light life: it is our main backups server (so it has a I/O spike at night, with little CPU involvement) and has some minor services running (i.e. a couple of Tor relays and my personal email server...
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Jordan Petridis: Nightly Flatpak CI gets a cache
Recently I got around tackling a long standing issue for good. There were multiple attempts in the past 6 years to cache flatpak-builder artifacts with Gitlab but none had worked so far.
On the technical side of things, flatpak-builder relies heavily on extended attributes (xattrs) on files to do cache validation. Using gitlab’s built-in cache or artifacts mechanisms results in a plain zip archive which strips all the attributes from the files, causing the cache to always be invalid once restored. Additionally the hardlinks/symlinks in the cache break. One workaround for this is to always tar the directories and then manually extract them after they are restored.
-
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat Hey Hi (AI) 3 targets production inference and agents
IBM Corp. subsidiary Red Bait today announced Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) 3, calling it a major evolution of its hybrid cloud-native artificial intelligence that can power enterprise projects in production at scale. Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) 3 is designed to manage Hey Hi (AI) workloads that span datacenters, clouds and edge environments while maintaining flexibility and control.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Arduino ☛ Meet Arduino – and UNO Q! – at Maker Faire Rome
From October 17th to 19th, the Gazometro Ostiense in Rome will once again become a playground for innovation as Maker Faire Rome returns to celebrate the brilliant minds turning ideas into reality.
-
It's FOSS ☛ This Raspberry Pi-Based Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Assistant Wants To Save Your Data From Big Tech
Ubo Pod is an open source Hey Hi (AI) assistant you can tweak, customize, and run privately.
-
-