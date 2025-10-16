news
Games: Steam on Linux and Godot Showcase
XDA ☛ Steam on Linux: 5 annoying bugs that need to be fixed ASAP
Steam on Linux has come a long way since its early days. Thanks to Proton, it’s now possible to play thousands of Windows games on Linux with just a few clicks. Even so, the overall experience isn’t as polished as it should be. Persistent bugs, display quirks, and a handful of outdated design choices continue to frustrate users.
Godot Engine ☛ Godot Showcase - Material Maker
RodZilla talks about his experience developing Material Maker, a procedural PBR material creation tool made with Godot.