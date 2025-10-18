news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2025



Quoting: Immich 2.1 Released with Better Slideshow Shuffle, New Notifications —

The team behind Immich has rolled out version 2.1, marking the first update since its recent stable 2.0 release just two weeks ago, bringing performance improvements, usability tweaks, and bug fixes across the board. Here are the most important ones.

On the web side, the slideshow shuffle feature now feels a lot smarter. The updated algorithm ensures a more even distribution of photos and fewer repeats, which should make large galleries flow much better. Moreover, users can also now specify seconds and milliseconds when editing timestamps.

Another notable addition is the “Upload to Stack” option. This new menu entry lets users upload files directly into an existing stack, streamlining the management of grouped photos and videos.