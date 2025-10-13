news
Firefox 144 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Firefox 144 is here to improve the Picture-in-Picture feature by allowing you to close the PiP window without pausing the video using Shift + Click on the close button or Shift + Esc to exit, and to strengthen the encryption used for logins saved in the Firefox Password Manager with a more modern encryption scheme.
For Android users, Firefox 144 introduces a new translations banner to inform users of the translation status of the current webpage and removes the “Allow screenshots in private browsing” setting. For Windows users, Firefox 144 will only use a window on the current virtual desktop or open a new one when accessing a link from another app.