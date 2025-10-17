Licensing, Free Software, and Standards

The fourth Central Asia Peering and Interconnection Forum (CAPIF 4) successfully concluded in Almaty, Kazakhstan, last week, bringing together a record 328 participants (even more than the 280 we initially reported, which was still record-breaking!) from 22 countries.

Over the course of two days, network operators, ISPs, IXPs, policymakers and other stakeholders from across Central Asia and beyond assembled to discuss IPv6, networks of the future, AI, and even a touch of orbital tech! This time, CAPIF returned to Almaty, where the first forum was held, underlining the city’s role as a regional hub for Internet collaboration.