Best Free and Open Source Software

HiGlass is a web-based viewer for datasets too large to view at once.

It features synchronized navigation of multiple views as well as continuous zooming and panning for navigation across genomic loci and resolutions. It supports visual comparison of genomic (e.g., Hi-C, ChIP-seq, or bed annotations) and other data (e.g., geographic maps, gigapixel images, or abstract 1D and 2D sequential data) from different experimental conditions and can be used to efficiently identify salient outcomes of experimental perturbations, generate new hypotheses, and share the results with the community.

This is free and open source software.