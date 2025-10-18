news
Best Free and Open Source Software
-
HiGlass - tool for exploring and compare genomic contact matrices and tracks - LinuxLinks
HiGlass is a web-based viewer for datasets too large to view at once.
It features synchronized navigation of multiple views as well as continuous zooming and panning for navigation across genomic loci and resolutions. It supports visual comparison of genomic (e.g., Hi-C, ChIP-seq, or bed annotations) and other data (e.g., geographic maps, gigapixel images, or abstract 1D and 2D sequential data) from different experimental conditions and can be used to efficiently identify salient outcomes of experimental perturbations, generate new hypotheses, and share the results with the community.
This is free and open source software.
LRCGET - download synced LRC lyrics - LinuxLinks
LRCGET is a utility for mass-downloading LRC synced lyrics for your offline music library.
LRCGET will scan every files in your chosen directory for music files, then and try to download lyrics to a LRC files having the same name and save them to the same directory as your music files.
LRCGET is the official client of LRCLIB service.
This is free and open source software.
dyndnsc - dynamic dns update client - LinuxLinks
dyndnsc is a command line client for sending updates to dynamic dns (ddns, dyndns) services. It supports multiple protocols and services, and it has native support for ipv6. The configuration file allows using foreign, but compatible services. Dyndnsc ships many different IP detection mechanisms, support for configuring multiple services in one place and it has a daemon mode for running unattended.
It has a plugin system to provide external notification services.
This is free and open source software.
TinySSH - minimalistic SSH server - LinuxLinks
tinysshd is a minimalistic SSH server which implements only a subset of SSHv2 features.
tinysshd supports only secure cryptography (minimum 128-bit security, protected against cache-timing attacks). tinysshd doesn’t implement older crypto (such as RSA, DSA, HMAC-MD5, MAC-SHA1, 3DES, RC4, …). tinysshd doesn’t implement unsafe features (such as password or hostbased authentication)
tinysshd doesn’t have features such: SSH1 protocol, compression, port forwarding, agent forwarding, X11 forwarding …
tinysshd doesn’t use dynamic memory allocation (no allocation failures, etc.)
Vikunja - to-do app to organize your life - LinuxLinks
Vikunja is billed as the to-do app to organize your life.
This is free and open source software.
5 Best Free and Open Source Markdown Linter Tools - LinuxLinks
Linters are useful tools for maintaining code quality and consistency in Markdown. They analyze code for potential issues, enforce coding standards, and help catch errors before they are pushed into production. Linters are not necessarily a quick fix, can be a distraction, and it’s not inconceivable that they may not be helpful with old, large code bases.
This article picks some useful tools to help you fix Markdown code.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
MasVisGtk - audio analysis tool - LinuxLinks
MasVisGtk is a powerful and comprehensive audio analysis tool specifically designed for music enthusiasts, audio engineers, and anyone who wants to understand and improve their music library quality.
Built for the GNOME desktop environment, this application helps you identify audio mastering problems and provides detailed technical insights about your audio files.
This is free and open source software.