Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 15.0a4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa Orion O6N Brings Cix P1 Performance to a Smaller Nano ITX Form Factor

Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.

9to5Linux

PeaZip 10.7 Open-Source Archive Manager Introduces an Image Viewer

Highlights of PeaZip 10.7 include a new image viewer component (File manager > View images) that lets users view images and preview images inside archives, supporting features like zoom, immersive mode, rename, delete, and basic navigation, along with support for displaying image thumbnails in the file manager on all platforms.

Calibre 8.13 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves Library Export on Linux

Calibre 8.13 is a small update that only improves library export on Linux distros that mount /tmp in RAM by no longer using the /tmp directory when dealing with a large Full-Text Search (FTS) database, and improves virtual libraries by allowing users to define their search expressions more comfortably in a multi-line edit box.

GNOME 49.1 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

GNOME 49.1 improves the accessibility of the screenshot UI, improves Hindi Bolnagri input for the on-screen keyboard, improves accessibility icons on the login screen, unifies warning styling in dialogs, updates the keyboard indicator on modifier-only layout switches, and improves multi-touch handling on X11.

PipeWire 1.6 Promises Bluetooth Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid Support

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include Bluetooth ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid) support, MIDI 2.0 clip support to the tools, better support for explicit sync, a new timer-queue helper to schedule timeouts, a Dolby Surround and Dolby Pro Logic II example filter config, and support for Razer BlackShark v3.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2025

HiGlass

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Calibre 8.13 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves Library Export on Linux

  
Calibre developer Kovid Koyal released Calibre 8.13 today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free e-book management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
BSDs and GNU/Linux: Common Missions [original]

  
There are bigger problems to deal with

 
BSDs and GNU/Linux: Learn One, Master the Other [original]

  
There are mutual benefits

 
BSDs and GNU/Linux: Not a Licensing Conflict [original]

  
Stallman does not attack the BSDs or the BSD licence/s

 
Waddle the Waddle [original]

  
We've been seeing an uptick in GNU/Linux coverage, partly due to Vista 10 having its plug pulled.

 
Zorin OS 18 is here – This is an excellent Linux distro to leave Windows 10 behind

  
Today marks the end of Microsoft support for Windows 10 in most places around the world

 
Mozilla Thunderbird 144 Updates the Flatpak Runtime to Freedesktop SDK 24.08

  
The Mozilla Thunderbird 144 open-source email, news, chat, and calendar client has been released today as part of the Mozilla Firefox 144 web browser release, bringing various changes and plenty of bug fixes.

 
GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support

  
GIMP 3.0.6 has been released as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.

 
Intel's Upcoming GPUs on Linux

  
Some Linux hardware updates

 
Almost 2026, a "Year of GNU/Linux" [original]

  
Another one

 
FSF announces Librephone project

  
Free Software Foundation press release


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 16 QPR3 Beta 3 Pulled After Users Report Bootloop Issues

 
Immich 2.1 Released with Better Slideshow Shuffle, New Notifications

  
Immich 2.1 self-hosted photo and video management solution refines slideshow shuffling

 
Wine 10.17 Released with Default EGL Renderer and Updated Mono Engine

  
Wine 10.17 introduces EGL as the default OpenGL renderer

 
iodéOS – Android operating system free from Google trackers

  
iodéOS is an Android operating system free from Google trackers

 
PeaZip 10.7 File Archiver Adds Image Thumbnails on Linux

  
PeaZip 10.7, an open-source file archiver

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Zorin OS 18 Downloads Skyrocket in the Last 48 Hours

  
Over 100K users downloaded Zorin OS 18 in 48 hours

 
Dracut in Ubuntu 25.10: What it is and Why it Matters (or Doesn’t)

  
Ubuntu 25.10 uses Dracut for booting — not that you’d notice

 
LineageOS – Android-based operating system

  
LineageOS is a free and open-source operating system for various devices, based on the Android mobile platform

 
Aeon Desktop – Linux distribution

  
Aeon is an immutable Linux distribution based on openSUSE

 
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is nigh and KDE is 29 years old; help us celebrate!

  
This week we put the finishing touches on Plasma 6.5

 
KDE Gardening 2025

  
The KDE community created in the last decades a lot of interesting projects

 
BSD: FreeBSD and OpenBSD Updates

  
BSD leftovers

 
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
Security related leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Games: Capcom Horror Bundle, Kaiju Cleaner Simulator, and More

  
10 new stories from gamingonlinux.com

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
If you regret not living through the floppy disk era why not try this 3D printed Linux project that uses the cartridges to launch games

  
"RFIDisk turns RFID tags into physical shortcuts that launch games, apps, or scripts when inserted on a retro-styled 'floppy drive' reader. Think of it as a cross between an RFID scanner and a USB floppy disk drive."

 
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
a little on Windows TCO

 
RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and Fairphone

  
Hardware leftovers

 
PostgreSQL Databases: pgAdmin 4 v9.9 and pg_qualstats 2.1.3 Released

  
psql news

 
today's howtos

  
another handful of howtos/technical posts

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
graphics, Debian and GNU/Linux stuff

 
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now,  David A. Wheeler at 'What’s in the SOSS?'

  
2 new episodes

 
Licensing, Free Software, and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Web Browsers and Feed Reader

  
WWW stories

 
Games: Steamdeck, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More

  
3 picks for now

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
devices and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks for now

 
today's howtos

  
8 howtos for Friday

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
IBM and more

 
Happy Birthday to KDE

  
KDE news

 
Bird Rescue [original]

  
Stop Littering, You're Killing Animals

 
Games: Black Myth: Wukong, Croc Legend of the Gobbos, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and More

  
new articles from GamingOnLinux

 
Android Leftovers

  
How I Use My Raspberry Pi's Terminal From My Android Phone

 
ClamAV 1.5 Antivirus Brings FIPS-Mode Signature Verification Support

  
ClamAV 1.5 antivirus adds FIPS-compatible CVD verification

 
GNOME 49.1 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

  
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 49.1 as the first point release to the latest GNOME 49 “Brescia” desktop environment series with various bug fixes and improvements.

 
ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.1 Introduces Powerful PDF Redaction, New Annotations

  
ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.1 delivers 4× faster spreadsheet formulas and advanced tools for PDF redaction and editing

 
Why an immutable distro is the perfect starting point for new Linux users

  
Linux has a bit of a reputation associated with it, and depending on your computer background

 
Firefox 144 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

  
Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 144 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on October 14th, 2025.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain

 
Radxa Orion O6N Brings Cix P1 Performance to a Smaller Nano ITX Form Factor

  
Both platforms support Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, Android

 
Tux Machines Chronological Index Now Fully Operational [original]

  
Check this out

 
Following the Now-Enhanced Tux Machines [original]

  
Less duplication of effort

 
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 Launches with Debian Trixie Base

  
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 debuts with major performance boosts, privacy upgrades

 
More Nature, Less Tech [original]

  
Feeding the birds

 
Raspberry Pi OS, LMDE, Peppermint OS join the Debian 13 club

  
Downstream Linux projects line up behind the latest release

 
T2 25.10 "Never Obsolete"

  
A total of 36 pre-compiled installer ISOs for various Glibc and Musl combinations are available for 36 CPU ISAs

 
PuppEX Noble64 (Puppy Linux) – compatible with Ubuntu 24.04 – with NVIDIA’s proprietary driver 58.82.09 and kernel 6.16.9-exton ::: Build 251008

  
PuppEX Noble64 “original” with the ROX Desktop Environment – Build 251008

 
Red Hat: AlmaLinux Beta and Red Hat's Latest Slopfest

  
AlmaLinux and Red Hat news

 
Asmi Linux – Ubuntu-based distribution

  
Asmi Linux is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on Ubuntu

 
Interest in GNU/Linux as Desktop/Laptop Platform Has Grown [original]

  
It seems certain GNU/Linux will grow in popularity over time

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
NordVPN Outsources Code to Microsoft (Proprietary)

  
NordVPN news

 
Open Source, Not Vendor Lock-in: Why India Must Stand by FOSS

  
The recent news in The Hindu that government email systems have migrated from open -source, government- hosted platforms to the proprietary Zoho Mail has reignited an important debate about software freedom and digital sovereignty in India

 
GNU/Linux and Free Software Catch-up

  
Leftovers from the past week or so

 
Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux and Free Software

  
From the past week

 
German state replaces Microsoft Exchange and Outlook with open-source email

  
The state, in concert with open-source vendors such as Nextcloud, has been replacing all proprietary systems with open-source software. Last year, for example, the government began rolling out LibreOffice as the default office suite to replace Microsoft Office

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.3, Linux 6.12.53, Linux 6.6.112, and Linux 6.1.156

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.3 kernel

 
Security Misinformation: Blaming the Failings of 'Secure' Boot (Kill Switch) on "Linux" and "Framework"

  
FUD pattern

 
Portable Games: Valve's Steam Deck Sleep Mode and Factorio Running On Mobile

  
Gaming and GNU/Linux

 
Jack Wallen on Applications: YaCy, QuickDAV, and nmap

  
3 new articles from Wallen

 
Escaping Microsoft and Vista 10 (to Commodore and Kubuntu)

  
3 new articles

 
PipeWire 1.6 Nears Stable Release with Massive Internal Refactoring

  
The PipeWire 1.6 Linux multimedia framework is coming soon

 
5 reasons why Linux beginners should be using Flatpak

  
On Windows, applications are most commonly installed through executables downloaded from the Internet, but on Linux

 
Proprietary Software in 'Open' Clothing

  
Proprietary but sold to us

 
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux links

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS leftovers

 
PipeWire 1.6 Promises Bluetooth Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid Support

  
PipeWire 1.6 has entered development for this open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux, promising major new features and enhancements.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
How to Upgrade LMDE 6 to LMDE 7

  
In this tutorial, I will show you how to upgrade your existing LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” installations to the latest LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 “Gigi” release.

 
Security Leftovers

  
patches and more

 
TeaLinuxOS – Linux distribution based on Arch

  
TeaLinuxOS is an Indonesian Linux distribution based on Arch Linux

 
HackerOS – Debian-based operating system

  
HackerOS is based on Debian Testing distribution

 
Building Android apps with native code using Meson

  
Building code for Android with Meson has long been possible

 
Scale up stubborn programs in Linux with xpra and run_scaled

  
I hope you like this tutorial

 
LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 Is Now Available for Download

  
The long-anticipated LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 release is now available for download based on the Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Tor Browser 14.5.9, Mozilla, and Firefox

  
some FF-related news

 
Mobile Systems: Mobian 13.0 released, GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal

  
mobile platforms in the news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: SiFive, BlinkHAT, and More

  
Hardware hacking

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
from redhat.com

 
today's howtos

  
idroot and more

 
Games: GZDoom, Tiny Auto Knights, and More

  
9 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
"The year of Linux" and 5 reasons you should ditch Windows for Linux today

  
a pair of related articles

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
some more leftovers

 
Games: Steam on Linux and Godot Showcase

  
some gaming leftovers

 
Secure Boot bypass risk threatens nearly 200,000 Linux Framework laptops

  
Around 200,000 Linux computer systems from American computer maker Framework were shipped with signed UEFI shell components that could be exploited to bypass Secure Boot protections

 
Kernel and OS Core News: Linux and Beyond

  
some low-level code

 
Ubuntu and Derivatives: FunOS 25.10, ROS, and More

  
Ubuntu and more

 
Zorin OS 18 Officially Released, Specifically Tailored for Windows 10 Expats

  
The Zorin OS team announced the general availability of the Zorin OS 18 release, a major update to this Ubuntu-based distribution for Linux newcomers, specifically tailored for Windows 10 expats.