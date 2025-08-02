news
Open Hardware/Modding: One-Hertz Challenge, ESP32, and More
Hackaday ☛ Two For The Price Of One: BornHack 2024 And 2025 Badges
BornHack is a week-long summer hacker camp in a forest on the Danish island of Fyn, that consistently delivers a very pleasant experience for those prepared to make the journey. This year’s version was the tenth iteration of the camp and it finished a week ago, and having returned exhausted and dried my camping gear after a Biblical rainstorm on the last day, it’s time to take a look at the badges. In case you are surprised by the plural, indeed, this event had not one badge but two. Last year’s badge suffered some logistical issues and arrived too late for the camp, so as a special treat it was there alongside the 2025 badge for holders of BornHack 2024 tickets. So without further ado, it’s time to open the pack for Hackaday and see what fun awaits us.
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Ep 331: Clever Machine Tools, Storing Data In Birds, And The Ultimate Cyberdeck
Another week, another Hackaday podcast, and for this one Elliot is joined by Jenny List, fresh from the BornHack hacker camp in Denmark.
Hackaday ☛ 2025 One-Hertz Challenge: The Flip Disc Clock
Do you like buses, or do you just like the flippy-flappy displays they use to show route information? Either way, you’ll probably love the flip-disc clock created by [David Plass].
OMG Ubuntu ☛ US Tariff Change Could Send SBC & Mini PC Prices Soaring
The US ending tariff exemption on goods under $800 could send the price of Raspberry Pi, mini PCs and other GNU/Linux hardware soaring — not just for buyers in America.
Alvise Susmel ☛ Build a Parking sensor with ESP32 board, LEDs and Ultrasonic distance sensor
My garage was built for cars from another era: inside it’s about ~4.8 m long × 2.5 m wide, and the entrance narrows to just 2.2 m. My car, on the other hand, is 4.7 m long and almost 2 m wide, so squeezing it through the doorway is just step one. Even if I make it in without scraping the sides, I’m stuck: there’s almost no room between the car and the side walls, so I can’t open the door or shut the garage door behind me. I need to use every last millimeter of length, but no matter how gently I press the pedal, or how much I rely on the factory cameras, getting the exact distance to the back wall is nearly impossible.
Notebook Check ☛ Ubiquiti's new Unifi OS Server allows users to run UniFi OS on their own Windows, macOS or Linux hardware
Ubiquiti Networks has introduced the Unifi OS Server, a new option that allows users to experience UniFi OS in full on their own Windows, macOS or Linux hardware. The company promises that there are no functional limitations when using the new server.