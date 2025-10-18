Reading assembly is not as hard as it might occur to an untrained person. In fact, everyone can read a bit of assembly. But in large quantities, it's not too easy either. The mnemonics like RCR, SHRD, WBINVD, and CMPXCHG8B are fun to write, but hell to read.

What's worse, the standard approach to syntax highlighting doesn't help at all. It's fine that mov doesn't look like eax, but I'd rather prefer pmulhw and pmulhuw to be shown as differently as possible.

So I employed another kind of highlighting. It's not sytnax but lexical differential highlighting. “Lexical” since it doesn't need true syntax analysis, primitive tokenization and filtering are enough. And it's “differential” because it aims to highlight the difference between lexemes. Ideally, the smaller the lexical difference, the greater the color difference should be.