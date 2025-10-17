original
Following the Now-Enhanced Tux Machines
Less duplication of effort
Tux Machines is turning 22 at the end of spring and we've long had considerable overlap between what was posted there and what we put in Daily Links (going back to 2008). In September 2023 we decided to split things apart and not repeat links in both sites. That, we provisionally assumed, wouldn't just save time but also space, allowing this site to focus on what it does best. Both sites became a lot more productive owing to that decision.
If you're after BSDs and GNU/Linux news, then you should probably add the RSS feed of Tux Machines. That feed is very active (several contributors edit the site). For an HTML version see the new addition and its
gemini:// equivalent (Gemini Protocol is faster and lighter; we recently made many improvements to the Gemini Protocol version of Tux Machines). █