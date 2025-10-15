Zorin OS 18 is here – This is an excellent Linux distro to leave Windows 10 behind

news

You’re on a Linux-focused website right now, so you probably know or have heard that Linux and many distributions based on it can provide a good solution for your current computer dilemma. And one of these Linux distributions that is an excellent alternative for former Windows 10 users is Zorin OS. Recently, the team behind Zorin OS already gave me a heads-up via a Beta release to preview what their latest release has to offer. And this time, I was once again enthusiastic. And as of today, we can all enjoy this major new release. Zorin OS 18 is a thoughtful evolution of, in my opinion, one of the most user-friendly Linux distributions available today. Whether you’re already a seasoned Linux user looking for a great out-of-the-box experience or someone looking to escape the Windows upgrade nightmare, Zorin OS 18 offers a stunning, intuitive, and powerful experience that feels familiar, powerful, and fresh at the same time. In this article, we will find out if the brand new Zorin OS 18 is indeed the perfect choice for all of you who have to say goodbye to Windows 10.