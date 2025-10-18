news
Games: Capcom Horror Bundle, Kaiju Cleaner Simulator, and More
Get ready for Halloween with the Capcom Horror Bundle from Fanatical | GamingOnLinux
Need some more spooky games? Want a side of zombies with that? The Fanatical Build your own Capcom Horror Bundle is live now. Starting from 2 + Games for £6.50 each, with a higher discount if you grab more. As usual from GamingOnLinux, we'll give you the compatibility details for Linux / SteamOS + Steam Deck below the cut.
Kaiju Cleaner Simulator will get you and friends to clean up massive titans together | GamingOnLinux
There's another game coming out that will have you clean up the bodies of massive creatures, with Kaiju Cleaner Simulator seeing you and friends team up for it. No battling here, it's all about the aftermath and what comes next.
Deep colony sim Stardeus adds a huge new narrative-focused update | GamingOnLinux
Because there was always going to be some drama in deep space right? Stardeus is a spaceship colony sim that just expanded in a huge way.
The popular physics sandbox game Brick Rigs has added Native Linux support | GamingOnLinux
A nice surprise, Brick Rigs is another game that recently added Native Linux support and it's quite a popular choice along with it being highly rated. It has a Very Positive overall Steam user review score from close to 50,000 reviews.
Two Point Museum meets Vampire Survivors in the latest crossover | GamingOnLinux
Two Point Museum has done a crossover update with Vampire Survivors, which really made me scratch my head but still fun to see. Oh right, it's nearing Halloween - the update makes just a little bit more sense now. It's a free update for all existing owners of the game.
Co-op adventure, town-building and survival game Necesse hits the big 1.0 | GamingOnLinux
Necesse is a blend of quite a lot of genres that can end up a bit like a top-down Terraria, it's awesome and it's finally out properly. No more Early Access for this one, but like a lot of games nowadays it's not actually the end. It's the 1.0 but there's a lot more to come for it.
New trailer for Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown has a rather bald Borg crew member | GamingOnLinux
Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown showed promise from the demo with some rough edges, but the new trailer has me excited about the journey.
Assetto Corsa Rally announced for Early Access in November | GamingOnLinux
I know there's a few rally fans reading so you might be excited to learn that Assetto Corsa Rally has been announced for Early Access on November 13th.
A famous meme comes to life in This Is Fine: Maximum Cope with a demo out now | GamingOnLinux
Memes, you gotta love 'em right? Question Hound from This Is Fine is getting a metroidvania platformer video game with This Is Fine: Maximum Cope. I must admit, this is the first I'm hearing of it, but it actually had a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign back in October last year where around $52,000 in funding was pulled in.
Looks like Farlight 84 is now broken on Linux with their latest anti-cheat video calling it out | GamingOnLinux
Farlight 84 is a battle royale hero shooter that now appears to be fully broken on Linux, thanks to updates to their anti-cheat.