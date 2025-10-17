GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

No doubt you’ve been hearing a lot about the use of containers for a variety of automation software applications. The most recent news on this front comes from Beckhoff, which has release TwinCAT for Linux to enable more resource-efficient, virtualized distribution of TwinCAT software applications. With this release, both the TwinCAT PLC runtime and TwinCAT functions can be packaged as containers to operate locally on a controller or in a data center.

According to Beckhoff, TwinCAT’s modular structure enables individual applications to be distributed across multiple containers for smarter deployment strategies