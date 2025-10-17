news
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Beckhoff Introduces TwinCAT for Linux
No doubt you’ve been hearing a lot about the use of containers for a variety of automation software applications. The most recent news on this front comes from Beckhoff, which has release TwinCAT for Linux to enable more resource-efficient, virtualized distribution of TwinCAT software applications. With this release, both the TwinCAT PLC runtime and TwinCAT functions can be packaged as containers to operate locally on a controller or in a data center.
According to Beckhoff, TwinCAT’s modular structure enables individual applications to be distributed across multiple containers for smarter deployment strategies
-
PR Newswire ☛ Adaptiva Expands Cross-Platform Patch Management Leadership with Support for Latest Linux, Mac, and Windows Platforms
Adaptiva, the global leader in autonomous endpoint management, today announced expanded support for the latest Linux, Mac, and Windows platforms in its flagship product, OneSite Patch. The release marks another milestone in Adaptiva's mission to help enterprises autonomously patch every device, across every operating system, without any human intervention — a capability unmatched by other solutions in the market.
-
Applications
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.42: Hyprland Controversy, German State with Open Source, New Flatpak App Center and a Lot More GNU/Linux Stuff
Lots happening in open source world. Some good, some not so good.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Barry Kauler ☛ PeasyDisc fix save path
Forum member rcrsn51 is the author of the "Peasy*" series of PET packages, including PeasyDisc. Forum member don570 reported that the default save path is "/mnt/home/peasydisc". However, there is no /mnt/home:
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: OSCAFEST’25 & CHAOSS’25 Lagos, Nigeria
It’s been over a week since I attended OSCAFest 2025 and CHAOSScon Africa 2025, the experience from both gatherings have left lasting impressions and memorable moments on me. All located in Lagos, Nigeria, it was a week-long activity attending CHAOSScon Africa 2025 on the 13th and OSCAFest 2025 on the 15th – 16th of August.
CHAOSS, which is dedicated to creating metrics and analytics to measure the health and sustainability of open-source projects, this time served as an insightful and educational conference. Its sessions dove deep into topics of inclusion, building open-source communities and the discerning business value of open source.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Events
-
Hackaday ☛ Three Years In, JawnCon Continues To Grow And Impress
Make no mistake, just getting a hacker con off the ground is a considerable challenge. But the really hard part comes after. To be more than a one-off success story, you’ve got to expand the event year after year in a manageable way. Go too slow, and attendees might lose interest. Move too fast, and you run the risk of going broke if your ticket sales don’t keep up with your ambitions.
-
-
Programming With R
-
Rlang ☛ Part2 of More data (> 150 files) on T. Moudiki’s situation: a riddle/puzzle (including R, Python, bash interfaces to the game — but everyone can play)
This post contains a riddle/puzzle related to T. Moudiki's situation, including files and code snippets in R, Python, and bash. The ZIP file with a lot of details is available for download. An update with hints is provided.
-
Rlang ☛ Tutorial Paper on Movement Tracking of Psychological Processes Using *mousestrap*
Movement tracking is a novel process-tracing method that promises unique access to the temporal dynamics of psychological processes.
-
Rlang ☛ Two New Preprints on Multilevel Hidden Markov Models
Hidden Markov models (HMMs) are powerful models to capture the complex behaviours of psychological processes that switch between different latent states.
-
-