Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include Bluetooth ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid) support, MIDI 2.0 clip support to the tools, better support for explicit sync, a new timer-queue helper to schedule timeouts, a Dolby Surround and Dolby Pro Logic II example filter config, and support for Razer BlackShark v3.

GNOME 49.1 improves the accessibility of the screenshot UI, improves Hindi Bolnagri input for the on-screen keyboard, improves accessibility icons on the login screen, unifies warning styling in dialogs, updates the keyboard indicator on modifier-only layout switches, and improves multi-touch handling on X11.

Calibre 8.13 is a small update that only improves library export on Linux distros that mount /tmp in RAM by no longer using the /tmp directory when dealing with a large Full-Text Search (FTS) database, and improves virtual libraries by allowing users to define their search expressions more comfortably in a multi-line edit box.

Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.

If you regret not living through the floppy disk era why not try this 3D printed Linux project that uses the cartridges to launch games

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2025



I'm sure this will be one for all of those who actually used floppy disks back in the day—a veritable nostalgia hit—but it's also for people like me who just about missed that era of computing. I remember computers having floppy disk drives, but by the time I was regularly using a PC, it was all CD and DVD. Now, I can get a chance to use those gloriously flat and solid little drives with open source project RFIDisk (via Hackaday).

Well, I can do so provided I have a 3D printer. Which I do not—bummer. And if I use Linux, which again I do not (not anymore, anyway). Still, a man can dream, and this man is dreaming of popping floppy disks into an RFID scanner. Which is what this thing is, by the way: It doesn't actually read the floppy disk, it just fits a floppy disk and scans an RFID code to boot up apps on a connected PC.

As the creator ItsDanik explains: "RFIDisk turns RFID tags into physical shortcuts that launch games, apps, or scripts when inserted on a retro-styled 'floppy drive' reader. Think of it as a cross between an RFID scanner and a USB floppy disk drive."

