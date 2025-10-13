news
How to Upgrade LMDE 6 to LMDE 7
Dubbed “Gigi” and based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 has arrived with Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, support for OEM installations, and the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment featuring fingerprint authentication, updated themes, and an improved Wayland session.
Those of you running LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye”, which was released two years ago based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, can now upgrade their installations to LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 “Gigi” without downloading the new ISO image.