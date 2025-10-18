news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2025



Quoting: Zorin OS 18 Downloads Skyrocket in the Last 48 Hours —

Over the past few years, the Ubuntu-based Zorin OS has rightfully earned its place among the top desktop Linux distributions, especially for its clean, polished, and user-friendly design, giving a great user experience.

It’s built mainly with newcomers in mind—particularly those considering making the jump from Windows to Linux—purposefully providing a desktop that feels comfortably familiar to anyone used to Windows.

As we informed you, the latest Zorin OS 18 release landed just a few days ago. And whether by coincidence or clever timing, it was announced on October 14—the very same day Microsoft ended support for Windows 10. The message couldn’t be clearer: Windows users, Zorin OS is ready to welcome you.