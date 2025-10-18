OpenSUSE Leftovers and Outlines

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

If 42 is the answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything, then week 42 of the year 2025 must bring you all the software updates you have waited for your entire life, and your computer has entered the ‘working perfectly mode’ now. The number of snapshots is lower than in other weeks, as openQA ensured we reached perfection and has prevented us from releasing some broken snapshots (broken in the sense that the grub2/snapper integration was denied by SELinux).