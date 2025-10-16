Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

What if we could FREE THE INTERNET from the chains of surveillance and censorship?

This is a minor update fixing a bug with our Year End Campaign takeover on Tor Browser Android.

The OK153-S SBC from Forlinx Embedded is a compact industrial platform based on the Allwinner T153 processor. It supports Linux 5.10 and offers up to 1 GB of DDR3 RAM and 8 GB of eMMC storage. Key interfaces include triple Gigabit Ethernet, dual CAN-FD, and a Local Bus for PSRAM or FPGA expansion.

Upbeat Technology has announced the UP201 and UP301 family of RISC-V microcontrollers developed in collaboration with SiFive. The devices are intended for applications such as always-on IoT, wearables, drones, and sensor-based systems.

Coming after GStreamer 1.26.6, the GStreamer 1.26.7 release is here to improve support for the NVIDIA Jetson AV1 encoder by updating the rtpbasepay2 element to reuse the last PTS when possible, and adds support to the rtspsrc element for sending RTSP keepalives in TCP/interleaved modes.

Mozilla Thunderbird 144 is here to update the Flatpak runtime to Freedesktop SDK 24.08, fix an issue where users could not read mail signed with OpenPGP v6 and PQC keys, fix an issue with Fastmail CalDAV app password access failing due to forced OAuth regression, and fix copying text from some error alerts.

Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS (Noble Numbat) and powered by Linux kernel 6.14, Zorin OS 18 brings a refreshed default theme that features a floating panel with a rounded style, a lighter colour palette for select elements, an increased tint for backgrounds and sidebars, and a new workspace indicator.

The biggest change in the upcoming Firefox 145 release is that it drops support for 32-bit systems on Linux. This means that Mozilla will no longer build and offer 32-bit builds of Firefox starting with version 145, recommending users to install a 64-bit version of Firefox.

Coming almost a month after Tails 7.0, the Tails 7.1 release is here to change the home page of the Tor Browser anonymous web browser to an offline page instead of an online page of the Tails website, and improve the Authentication Required dialog to open an app as root when no password was set in the Welcome Screen.