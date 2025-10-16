news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Undeadly ☛ LibreSSL 4.2.0 Released
As returning readers will be aware, this is the release that will be part of the upcoming OpenBSD 7.8 release.
-
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 12 October 2025
Week highlights: new releases of GIMP and RapidRAW, new features in darktable and Ardour.
-
Education
-
Framework Computer BV ☛ Framework | Framework Sponsorships
We’re sharing this not just for visibility, but also because we want your help in identifying other organizations we can sponsor to help support open source software and hardware development among a broader base of developers and makers and to amplify our mission. If you have recommendations, please let us know by nominating the organization through this form. We can’t promise that we’ll be able to fund each one, but we will explore every nomination.
-
Sandor Dargo ☛ How to Pick Which Conference Talks to Attend
You might say that it’s already mid-October and the conference season is over. That’s far from true! Europe’s largest C++ conference is still ahead of us: Meeting C++.
-
Eerie Linux ☛ EuroBSDCon 2025 report (1/2) – arrival & tutorial days
I briefly considered attending only the main conference. But skipping the tutorials would mean missing out on two days of BSD goodness, so I decided to participate in them as well. EuroBSDCon only happens once a year, after all! I’ll be following my established format for this report, covering the entire experience: the trip itself (which I consider an integral part of the conference feeling), the tutorial days, and the main conference. I took approximately 12.5 pages of notes throughout the trip and conference, whenever I had a moment to jot something down that felt worthwhile.
-