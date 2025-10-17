Free and Open Source Software

HakuNeko is a cross-platform downloader for manga and anime from various websites. HakuNeko was made to help users downloading media for circumstances that require offline usage.

The philosophy is ad-hoc consumption, get it when you going to read/watch it. It is not meant to be a mass downloader to stock up thousands of chapters that are just collected and will probably never be read.

This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain