HakuNeko - manga and anime downloader - LinuxLinks
HakuNeko is a cross-platform downloader for manga and anime from various websites. HakuNeko was made to help users downloading media for circumstances that require offline usage.
The philosophy is ad-hoc consumption, get it when you going to read/watch it. It is not meant to be a mass downloader to stock up thousands of chapters that are just collected and will probably never be read.
This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain
Letters - word processor for GNOME - LinuxLinks
Letters is a modern, minimalist word processor for the GNOME desktop, with support for reading and writing DOCX, ODT, MD and HTML, using the pandoc library.
It can also export your documents to PDF using weasyprint.
It’s made with Gtk 4, WebKitGTK, libadwaita, pypandoc, blueprint, weasyprint and Flatpak.
This is free and open source software.
MCA Selector - manage Minecraft chunks - LinuxLinks
MCA Selector is an external tool for Minecraft Java Edition that lets you visualize, select, export, or delete world chunks and region files.
Common uses: trim large worlds, remove corrupted chunks, and export/import regions.
This is free and open source.
Ymir - Sega Saturn Emulator - LinuxLinks
Ymir is a work-in-progress Sega Saturn emulator.
This is free and open source software.
BOSGAME M4 Plus Mini PC running Linux: Power Consumption - LinuxLinks
This is a series looking at the BOSGAME M4 Plus Mini PC running Linux. In this series, I examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective. I’ll compare the machine with other machines to put the results into context.
The BOSGAME M4 Plus Mini PC is a powerful computer based on an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor with integrated Radeon 780M graphics. It’s significantly cheaper than some of the other mini PCs I’m currently writing about. The machine came with 32GB of RAM and 1TB NVMe disk which will be sufficient for most use cases.
For this article in the series, I’m looking at the power consumption of the BOSGAME M4 Plus. I’ll compare it to 4 mini PCs and a couple of desktop processors as well as a couple of desktop machines. Specifically, the Minisforum AI X1 Pro (“Ryzen AI 9 HX 370”), ASRock Industrial NUC BOX-255H with an Intel (“Core Ultra 7 255H”), the Intel NUC i7-1360P (“i7-1360P”), DreamQuest Intel N100 (“N100”), and desktop machines with “i5-10400” and “i5-12400F” processors.
Rate My OpenAPI - improve the quality of your OpenAPI specifications - LinuxLinks
Rate My OpenAPI is a suite of tools designed to help software developers who are using OpenAPI to design and implement their APIs.
The tools include a website, a CLI, a GitHub Action and an API, all aimed at ensuring your APIs meet high standards of quality and usability.
This is free and open source software.