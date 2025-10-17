news
Red Hat Leftovers
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 349
Cockpit is the modern GNU/Linux admin interface.
Here are the release notes from Cockpit 349, and cockpit-podman 115: [...]
Red Hat ☛ Network performance in distributed training: Maximizing GPU utilization on OpenShift
We compared two IBM Cloud GPU clusters—one with NVIDIA L40S GPUs and one with H100 GPUs—head‑to‑head to see what really drives distributed training performance.
The key finding is that for distributed training, the choice of network architecture is the most significant factor in performance, far outweighing the capabilities of the default container networking.
Red Hat ☛ Profiling vLLM Inference Server with GPU acceleration on RHEL
Understanding the performance characteristics of large language models (LLMs) is crucial for optimization. For those new to vLLM and LLM infrastructure, performance profiling can seem daunting. However, tools like flame graphs provide an intuitive and powerful starting point for visualizing execution flow and identifying bottlenecks.
Red Hat Official ☛ Simplified patching with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat Insights
Using Red Hat Insights, the process is simplified and more prescriptive: Define the software you want in your environment, instruct your Red Hat Insights-registered systems to pull updates from that set of software, and patch.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Brings Distributed AI Inference to Production AI Workloads with Red Hat AI 3 [Ed: All about buzzwords]
Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced Red Hat AI 3, a significant evolution of its enterprise AI platform. Bringing together the latest innovations of Red Hat AI Inference Server, Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) and Red Hat OpenShift AI, the platform helps simplify the complexities of high-performance AI inference at scale, enabling organizations to more readily move workloads from proofs-of-concept to production and improve collaboration around AI-enabled applications.
NetApp Updates Enterprise Storage Lineup, Teams with Red Hat