We could try to look at the code and estimate how long each bit takes, and then painstakingly compute what an accurate profile would be. Unfortunately, with the complexity of today’s processors and language runtimes, this would require a cycle-accurate simulator that needs to model everything, from the processor’s pipeline, over the cache hierarchy, to memory and storage. While there are simulators that do this kind of thing, they are generally too slow to simulate a full JVM with JIT compilation for any interesting program within a practical amount of time. This means that simulation is currently impractical, and it is impractical to determine what a ground truth would be.

So, what other approaches might there be to determine whether a profile is accurate?