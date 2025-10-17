original
Almost 2026, a "Year of GNU/Linux"
Another one
Tonight it'll be our Monthsary and 3 weeks from now Techrights turns 19. A month later it's my birthday and within 2 weeks it's already 2026!
Wow, how time flies! The clock will change soon.
2025 is passing by so quickly and we've improved a lot in the site, including some enhancements today [1, 2]. Maybe one day, provided the LLM bots (and other bots) calm down a bit, we'll re-add site search. For now there's only this static index. It's harder to misuse for DDoS attacks.
This morning we said that "Interest in GNU/Linux as Desktop/Laptop Platform Has Grown"; we see this in Web usage and Gemini Protocol usage. It feels like more people use a free platform either full time or part time. Windows is fast losing its past dominance.
It's hard to foresee Microsoft pulling any bunny out of a hat any time soon. █