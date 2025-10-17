This is a minor update fixing a bug with our Year End Campaign takeover on Tor Browser Android.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include Bluetooth ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid) support, MIDI 2.0 clip support to the tools, better support for explicit sync, a new timer-queue helper to schedule timeouts, a Dolby Surround and Dolby Pro Logic II example filter config, and support for Razer BlackShark v3.

GNOME 49.1 improves the accessibility of the screenshot UI, improves Hindi Bolnagri input for the on-screen keyboard, improves accessibility icons on the login screen, unifies warning styling in dialogs, updates the keyboard indicator on modifier-only layout switches, and improves multi-touch handling on X11.

Upbeat Technology has announced the UP201 and UP301 family of RISC-V microcontrollers developed in collaboration with SiFive. The devices are intended for applications such as always-on IoT, wearables, drones, and sensor-based systems.

Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.

Almost 2026, a "Year of GNU/Linux"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2025,

updated Oct 17, 2025



Tonight it'll be our Monthsary and 3 weeks from now Techrights turns 19. A month later it's my birthday and within 2 weeks it's already 2026!

Wow, how time flies! The clock will change soon.

2025 is passing by so quickly and we've improved a lot in the site, including some enhancements today [1, 2]. Maybe one day, provided the LLM bots (and other bots) calm down a bit, we'll re-add site search. For now there's only this static index. It's harder to misuse for DDoS attacks.

This morning we said that "Interest in GNU/Linux as Desktop/Laptop Platform Has Grown"; we see this in Web usage and Gemini Protocol usage. It feels like more people use a free platform either full time or part time. Windows is fast losing its past dominance.

It's hard to foresee Microsoft pulling any bunny out of a hat any time soon. █