Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Collabora ☛ Collabora + MediaTek: Pushing boundaries on the latest IoT boards and Chromebooks
Collabora and MediaTek are advancing upstream GNU/Linux support for the latest Genio IoT boards and Chromebook Plus laptops, enabling full hardware functionality, improved security, and broader access to the open source community.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Celebrating creativity at Coolest Projects Sri Lanka 2025
With 150 projects showcased by 200 young people, the event highlighted the incredible creativity and problem-solving skills.
Idiomdrottning ☛ The musical lamp switch
As y’all know I’ve hacked a lamp switch to start and stop music so I can do it screenlessly but the other day I added a new feature: “stop after playing the current song completely”. Instead of abruptly pausing. It’s so calming compared to a jarring end. One would think subtle things like that wouldn’t matter.
Arduino ☛ James Bruton steers homemade car with his face
The Arduino UNO Q is here and it is a very exciting product that combines a Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QRB2210 processor and STM32U585 microcontroller, giving users the best of both worlds in a single convenient package. One of its best features is the ability of the SBC to send data seamlessly to the microcontroller for interfacing with other components. James Bruton took advantage of that to build an electric car that he can steer with his face.