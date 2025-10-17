Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

The Arduino UNO Q is here and it is a very exciting product that combines a Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QRB2210 processor and STM32U585 microcontroller, giving users the best of both worlds in a single convenient package. One of its best features is the ability of the SBC to send data seamlessly to the microcontroller for interfacing with other components. James Bruton took advantage of that to build an electric car that he can steer with his face.