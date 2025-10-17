news
PostgreSQL Databases: pgAdmin 4 v9.9 and pg_qualstats 2.1.3 Released
PostgreSQL ☛ pgAdmin 4 v9.9 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce the release of pgAdmin 4 version 9.9. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 10 bug fixes and new features. For more details, please see the release notes.
PostgreSQL ☛ pg_qualstats 2.1.3 is out!
The PoWA team is pleased to announce the release of the version 2.1.3 of pg_qualstats, a PostgreSQL extension keeping statistics on predicates found in WHERE statements and JOIN clauses.