Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

Final Results of the 2025 Internet Society Board of Trustees Elections and IETF Selections

The Internet Society Elections Committee is pleased to announce the final results of the 2025 elections and the IETF selections for the Board of Trustees.

9to5Linux

QEMU 10.0 Open-Source Virtualization Software Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of QEMU 10.0 include faster emulation of string instructions on x86, ClearwaterForest and SierraForest-v2 x86 CPU models, true multiqueue support for the virtio-scsi device, a new handshake-max-seconds optional parameter to nbd-server-start QMP command, and new ‘apple-gfx-pci’ and ‘apple-gfx-mmio’ devices to provide accelerated graphics to macOS guests.

OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 (codename Vanadium) is here about a year and a half after OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 as the latest fixed point release in the OpenMandriva Lx ROCK series for those who prefer stability over bleeding-edge features.

Tor Project blog

Tor user support now available in Farsi

Farsi-speaking users can now contact us directly for help with accessing the Tor network. Whether you're trying to download Tor Browser, bypass online censorship, or need assistance navigating Tor connectivity issues, our support team is available to help.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 24, 2025

speaker

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Ubuntu Update Woes

  
Some Ubuntu news

 
This SteamOS clone is the best Linux distro for gamers

  
Until Valve releases an official version of SteamOS

 
Fedora Linux 42 Is Out Now, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48 Desktop

  
The Fedora Project released today Fedora Linux 42 as the latest stable version of this powerful, Red Hat-sponsored distribution for the masses, featuring some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.

 
QEMU 10.0 Open-Source Virtualization Software Released, Here’s What’s New

  
The open-source QEMU 10.0 machine emulator and virtualization software has been released as a major update that brings many new features and various improvements for next-generation emulation.

 
OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition

  
Today, the OpenMandriva project announced the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 6.0, the latest stable version of this 100% community-driven GNU/Linux distribution and the direct successor to Mandriva Linux.

 
So Long, ArcoLinux

  
The ArcoLinux distribution is the latest Linux distribution to shut down

 
APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface

  
The Debian Project released APT 3.0 today as the new stable series for Debian’s command-line interface (CLI) for managing packages, a major release that introduces new features and many enhancements.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Open source app store F-Droid gets a visual makeover

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux focus

 
Spidermonkey and Firefox Nightly Reports

  
Mozilla stuff

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Immich 1.132 Brings Smoother Syncing, Mobile UI Enhancements

  
Immich 1.132 self-hosted photo and video backup solution replaces TypeORM with Kysely, introduces SQLite support

 
9 Linux Gaming Myths That Just Won't Die

  
Despite having taken major steps forward thanks to more support from developers and a massive boost from Valve’s Proton

 
DietPi 9.12 Launches with Fish Shell Support

  
DietPi 9.12, a Debian-based Linux distro for SBCs, adds support for Fish Shell

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel Vector

 
openEuler is a Linux distribution for server and cloud environments

  
openEuler is an open source OS oriented to digital infrastructure that fits into any server

 
GIMP user documentation

  
Over the last two years I’ve worked a bit in my spare time on the user documentation of GIMP

 
The top 6 GNOME extensions I install first (and what they can do for you)

  
If GNOME is your desktop environment of choice

 
I'm a Linux power user, and this distro made me rethink what an operating system can be

  
NixOS offers a thoughtfully designed experience with plenty of layout options

 
[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room

  
broken promises by the Foundation

 
today's howtos

  
first howtos batch for today

 
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2

  
some releases

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Synthesisers, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
hardware leftovers

 
Games: Doom, Mountaincore, Melvor Idle, and More

  
8 stories from GamingOnLinux (Wednesday)

 
Android Leftovers

  
Did Google just kill Assistant 'Driving Mode' in Maps for Android

 
This cheap RISC-V board runs Debian and is an essential part of my smart home

  
Nearly a year ago, I first got my hands on the Milk-V Duo S, an SBC with two RISC-V cores and an Arm core

 
Fedora 43 to Remove GNOME X11 Support

  
Fedora 43 may drop GNOME X11 under a new proposal that aligns with upstream efforts to focus entirely on Wayland from now on

 
Download & Unzip Files Without Leaving the Linux Terminal With These 6 Commands

  
I used to download and unzip files with a browser and file manager until I realized I could do it all from the terminal

 
Why Installing Linux Is the Perfect Earth Day Activity

  
Are you looking to celebrate this Earth Day by making a meaningful change in your tech life

 
5 cool distros that every Linux expert needs to try out

  
Years ago, Linux would strike fear into the hearts of newcomers to the computing space

 
Fix Coming for Window Button Bug in Ubuntu 25.04

  
If you installed Ubuntu 25.04 (or upgraded from 24.10 before the gate was closed due to various pernickety issues) you might have noticed that window buttons in GTK apps

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives

 
User trust is a sacred, fickle thing

  
When I (wrongly) chose to buy my smartphone in late 2023, one ultra-annoying Samsung A54, the two other devices on my consideration list were the Pixel and the Fairphone

 
How to set up remote desktop access on your Linux computers

  
Want to access your Linux PCs remotely

 
today's leftovers

  
Linux and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Demystifying the Kernel Boot Sequence and Performance Gains

  
kernel coverage

 
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Installing Fedora 42, Destination Linux, and What’s in the SOSS?

  
3 new ones

 
LWN Coverage of 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit

  
now outside paywall

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
IBM and Red Hat Leftovers

  
IBM falls

 
today's leftovers

  
BSD, GNU/Linux, and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Hardware Hacking and Games

  
3 stories for now

 
My Cinnamon desktop customizations (as of 2025)

  
I started using Cinnamon

 
today's howtos

  
moderately long list

 
13 Things to do After Installing Ubuntu 25.04

  
Just installed Ubuntu 25.04? Here are some neat tips for you

 
Security, Windows TCO, and More

  
Security mostly

 
Mozilla Promoting Hey Hi (AI) Nonsense Instead of the Web

  
More Mozilla nonsense

 
Android Leftovers

  
This tiny wireless Android Auto adapter hides in your car’s USB port

 
These Manjaro KDE keyboard shortcuts may help give your productivity a boost

  
Apart from writing articles for Notebookcheck, I'm also a cybersecurity analyst, and my go-to Linux distribution is Manjaro

 
Steam Linux Support

  
Steam will officially stop supporting Linux distributions with a version of glibc older than 2.31

 
CachyOS April 2025 Fixup Release Adds OCCT

  
Arch-based CachyOS's April 2025 update fixes kernel issues

 
18 essential commands for new Linux users

  
Useful commands for Linux beginners can help you get comfortable on the command line

 
Enable ESM in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Continue Getting Updates

  
Time is nearly up on support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, with standard software, bug fix and security updates coming to an end on May 29, 2025

 
2025 FOSDEM: Don't let your motivation go, save time with kworkflow

  
During FOSDEM 2025 I had the opportunity to present about kworkflow in the kernel devroom

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives

 
Games: The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, Civilization VII 1.2, LOOTPLOT, and More

  
9 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
With Android 16, the Linux terminal gets all the space it needs

  
The latest Android 16 beta lets Pixel phone users allocate as much storage for the Linux terminal as needed

 
NethSecurity is a Linux firewall based on OpenWrt, a distribution

  
NethSecurity is an Unified Threat Management (UTM) solution that provides a comprehensive suite of security features, including firewall

 
OpenWrt – Linux distribution targeting embedded devices

  
The OpenWrt Project is a Linux operating system targeting embedded devices

 
GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.

 
New to Linux? Don't try these 7 distros (yet)

  
Here's my shortlist of Linux distributions you should avoid until you have plenty of experience under your belt

 
My 5 go-to Linux commands for troubleshooting - and how I use them

  
Having issues in Linux? These commands can help you get to the bottom of them

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Red Hat/RHEL and Oracle Leftovers

  
from RHEL world

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux mostly

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
PostgreSQL: Pigsty, Ora2Pg, and SynchDB

  
postgres news

 
Servers, Containers, and Linux

  
Containers and more

 
Continuing with Fedora and RISC-V images for Fedora GNU/Linux 42

  
some Fedora picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, and Open Source Initiative Scandals

  
4 new ones

 
today's howtos

  
many from idroot

 
Sloppy 'Journalism' for Openwashing and Slop

  
really poor

 
Databases: DBIx and Postgres Miscellany (oid2bytea, PgBouncer, AgensGraph)

  
Databases stuff

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks for today

 
Linux and Linux Foundation Leftovers

  
mostly kernel

 
MySQL 9.3 Brings Enhanced JavaScript Support

  
MySQL 9.3 introduces logical user account dumps, improved JavaScript support

 
Android Leftovers

  
Why I still don’t fully trust Android’s spam call detection

 
Open Hardware/Modding and Mobile Stories (Linux Focus)

  
hardware picks

 
Wine 10.6

  
new release

 
Chimera Linux Introduces Key Bootloader Changes

  
Chimera Linux's updated ISO images come with Limine bootloader adoption

 
Banana Pi BPI-RV2 is a low-cost RISC-V router with a 2.5GbE port and five gigabit Ethernet ports

  
The Banana Pi BPI-RV2 runs a fork of OpenWrt with Linux 5.10

 
Games: Classic BSD Game, Confronted, EVERSPACE 2, and More

  
mostly GamingOnLinux

 
Fix Missing Monitor Brightness Controls in KDE Plasma

  
I have experienced a recent weird issue on KDE Plasma 6.3 where the screen brightness controls disappear in the Brightness and Color applet in the system tray

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
K4DirStat is based on KDirStat, an abandoned graphical disk usage utility for KDE 3

 
TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) Open-Source NAS Released

  
TrueNAS 25.04 open-source NAS launches with ZFS fast deduplication

 
The 5 Linux AppImages I depend on daily - and how to add them to your desktop menu

  
AppImages have come a long way in recent years

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot

  
New Fire OS devices are still in the pipeline, though