Best Free and Open Source Software

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel Vector - LinuxLinks
Corel Vector is a web-based vector app for design hobbyists and aspiring professionals. Vector is proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux.
Flyby tracks and predicts passes of satellites in Earth orbit - LinuxLinks
Flyby is a console based satellite tracking program that can track a satellite across the sky with an antenna and adjust your radio with uplink and downlink frequency doppler shift.
Satellite orbit parameters are given as NORAD two-line element sets (TLEs). You can use any rotator controller and radio supported by hamlib.
This is free and open source software.
Chawan is a terminal-based web browser - LinuxLinks
Chawan is a text-mode web browser. It displays websites in your terminal and allows you to navigate on them. It can be used as a terminal pager, or as a web/(S)FTP/gopher/gemini/file browser.
It understands HTML and CSS, and when enabled by the user, can also execute JavaScript and display images (on terminals supporting Sixel or the Kitty image protocol).
Chawan can also be used to as a general text-based document viewer , or as a hyperlinked man page viewer.
This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.
Linux Show Player is a cue player designed for stage productions - LinuxLinks
Linux Show Player, LiSP for short, is a free cue player, primarily intended for sound-playback during stage productions.
The ultimate goal is to provide a complete playback software for musical plays, theatre shows, and similar.
This is free and open source software. Only Linux is supported.