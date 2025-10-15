news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
OpenBSD ☛ LibreSSL 4.2.0 Released
We have released LibreSSL 4.2.0, which will be arriving in the LibreSSL directory of your local OpenBSD mirror soon. This is the first stable release for the 4.2.x branch, also to be available with OpenBSD 7.8
It includes the following changes from LibreSSL 4.1.0: [...]
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ Call for Proposals / Prague PostgreSQL Developer Day 2026 / January 27-28, 2026
The call for proposals for Prague PostgreSQL Developer Day 2026 (P2D2 2026) is now open. To submit a proposal use the form at:
https://cfp.p2d2.cz/p2d2-2026/cfp
The call for proposals will close on November 14 (end of day). We plan to notify speakers shortly after that, and publish the schedule by December 1st.
The conference will happen on January 27-28 in Prague, Czech Republic. The event focuses on topics for PostgreSQL users and developers. For additional information about the event, visit the conference website.
We are accepting proposals for talks and workshops in both Czech and English. We'll consider including lightning talks, those will have a separate call for proposals.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Do I recommend Hugo for blogging?
My answer is always the same: think about the writing first, and the tool second. Aka, you should worry less about the tools you use, and more about getting your thoughts down. It’s easy to get mired in the intricacies of whatever CMS you’ve chosen, when really even a basic ClassicPress, Textpattern, or Micro blog would do the trick. Heck, even Mastodon has support for longform text. You can always move your words elsewhere if its something you want to pursue.
Mobile/Modding
Purism ☛ Drawing App Now Available
And of course, you can draw! Using tools such as the pencil, the straight line, the curve tool, shapes are included, and several brushes, with various colors and options.
