news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 15, 2025



Quoting: End of 10. Ten reasons to switch from Windows to Linux on your desktop - The Document Foundation Blog —

Today, Microsoft is ending official support for Windows 10. This leaves users who want to continue using the operating system with few alternatives — especially if they have an old PC that is not compatible with Windows 11’s demanding hardware requirements — other than buying a new PC.

If you’re tired of struggling with your operating system instead of getting work done, it might be time to reconsider your setup. Linux isn’t just for servers and developers; it’s also a viable alternative to Windows for desktop use. Whether you’re looking for better performance, greater privacy, or a more intuitive user experience, Linux is the answer.