news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 24, 2025



Quoting: openEuler is a Linux distribution for server and cloud environments - LinuxLinks —

openEuler is an open source OS oriented to digital infrastructure that fits into any server, cloud computing, edge computing, and embedded deployment.

This secure, stable, and easy-to-use open source OS is compatible with multiple computing architectures. openEuler suits operational technology (OT) applications and empowers the convergence of OT and information and communications technology (ICT).

It’s based on RedHat Enterprise Linux.