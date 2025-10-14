news
GStreamer 1.26.7 Improves Support for the NVIDIA Jetson AV1 Encoder
Coming after GStreamer 1.26.6, the GStreamer 1.26.7 release is here to improve support for the NVIDIA Jetson AV1 encoder by updating the rtpbasepay2 element to reuse the last PTS when possible, and adds support to the rtspsrc element for sending RTSP keepalives in TCP/interleaved modes.
It also adds linear audio (L8, L16, L24) RTP payloaders and depayloaders, improves performance for GoPro videos and improves surround sound channel layout handling in the qtdemux demuxer, adds properties to fine-tune the inner inter elements, and improves handling of non-system memory in the cea608overlay element.