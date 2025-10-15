original
Reason #4 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Cost Savings
Part of a short series of posts
Using Microsoft Windows isn't about being "normal". To many, it's about being "too lazy" to change what comes with a new PC.
The cost of Windows isn't zero. It's a hidden cost. It's part of the cost of the PC. For Windows 'addicts', it'll also be the cost of any future PCs. The prices add up. In a decade it can be over $1000 just for Windows licences.
On top of that, many applications for Windows aren't free of charge. So users of Windows might end up spending thousands of dollars on software, usually not quite realising just how much they spend or have cumulatively spent.
There's a cost-saving argument for dumping Windows.
This week, try to help someone move away from Windows to GNU/Linux. █
Previously: Reason #3 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Software Freedom