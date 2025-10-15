news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 15, 2025



Quoting: Radxa Orion O6N - A smaller, cheaper 12-core Armv9 Nano-ITX SBC based on CIX P1 (CD8160) SoC - CNX Software —

Radxa lists support for Debian/Ubuntu Linux distributions, full UEFI support via EDKII, and BSP and SDK available. When I first reviewed the Orion O6 with a custom Debian 12 image in March 2025, there was still a lot of work to do on the software side. Since then, progress has been made, notably with Arm SystemReady SR v2.5 certification, and some recent discussions on GitHub mention good performance of the GPU and mainlining in progress. The documentation for the Orion O6N is not quite ready, but you can check out the docs for the earlier O6 to get an idea. Software support is probably not perfect yet, and some people have noticed that CIX has yet to release a technical reference manual (TRM) for the P1 processor.

We haven’t seen Radxa competitors launch another CIX P1 board just yet, but one is coming soon with the Orange Pi 6 Plus in an even smaller, but non-standard, form factor (115 x 100mm). It’s just not available for sale just yet.