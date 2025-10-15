news
Alex Haydock ☛ The five megabyte NAS: Minimal network shares with sshfs and LXC
Of course this is not quite the full story. This “NAS” is an LXC container on top of Proxmox, and Proxmox underneath is doing the heavy lifting of providing our kernel and managing the ZFS filesystem that’s storing our content.
Alvaro Montoro ☛ Inktober/Divtober: Sting
Inktober is a drawing challenge that runs throughout October. It's based on a list of daily prompts, and participants create drawings inspired by each one.
Install Docker in Debian 13 (Trixie) – Step-by-Step Guide
Docker has become one of the most widely used lightweight and portable container systems, running consistently across environments. Therefore, if you have just installed the latest Debian 13 (Trixie) and want to install Docker, then here are multiple installation methods, from the official repository approach to alternatives like rootless mode.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install TensorFlow on AlmaLinux 10
TensorFlow is Google’s open-source machine learning framework that has revolutionized artificial intelligence development across industries. This powerful platform enables developers to build sophisticated neural networks, deep learning models, and complex Hey Hi (AI) applications with remarkable efficiency.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bitwarden on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Password security has become more critical than ever in today’s digital landscape. Bitwarden offers a robust, open-source solution for managing passwords with the added benefit of self-hosting capabilities. Installing Bitwarden on Rocky GNU/Linux 10 gives you complete control over your password vault while leveraging the enterprise-grade stability that Rocky GNU/Linux provides.
ID Root ☛ How To Set Static IP Address on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Configuring a static IP address on Rocky GNU/Linux 10 is essential for servers, workstations, and network devices that require a consistent network identity. Unlike dynamic IP addressing through DHCP, static IP configuration ensures your system maintains the same IP address across reboots, making it ideal for hosting services, database servers, and enterprise infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Uptime Kuma on openSUSE
Uptime Kuma has emerged as the go-to self-hosted monitoring solution for system administrators and developers worldwide. This comprehensive monitoring tool offers robust website, Hey Hi (AI) and server monitoring capabilities without the recurring costs of cloud-based alternatives.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OneDrive on Fedora 42 [Ed: Putting Microsoft malware that spies on faces in photos... in Fedora?]
Microsoft OneDrive remains one of the most widely used cloud storage solutions, offering seamless integration across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android platforms. However, GNU/Linux users face a unique challenge: Abusive Monopolist Microsoft does not provide an official OneDrive client for GNU/Linux systems. Fedora 42 users seeking to synchronize their OneDrive files don’t need to compromise on functionality.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PipeWire on Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” marks a significant milestone in GNU/Linux audio evolution by adopting PipeWire as its default sound server, replacing the longtime standard PulseAudio. This modern multimedia framework brings professional-grade audio capabilities, lower latency, and unified audio-video handling to everyday desktop users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Feishin on AlmaLinux 10
Installing Feishin on AlmaLinux 10 provides a powerful combination of modern self-hosted music streaming and enterprise-grade GNU/Linux stability. This comprehensive guide covers multiple installation methods, configuration options, and optimization techniques for deploying Feishin on your AlmaLinux 10 system. Understanding Feishin and AlmaLinux 10 What is Feishin?
ID Root ☛ How To Install NVM on AlmaLinux 10
Managing multiple Node.js versions on your AlmaLinux 10 system becomes effortless with Node Version Manager (NVM). This powerful version management tool allows developers to seamlessly switch between different Node.js releases, test applications across various environments, and maintain project-specific configurations without conflicts.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install PHP (8.4,7.4 & 5.6) on Debian 13
As of October 14, 2025, PHP version 8.4.13 is the latest version available for installation on Debian systems. In this tutorial you will learn installation process of PHP 8.4 and other PHP versions on Debian 13 GNU/Linux systems. Step 1: Update Packages First of all, update the apt cache and install a few required packages.